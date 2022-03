We’ve been following Faouzia for a while now and really enjoy the Moroccan-Canadian singer/songwriter.

Sometimes less is more and we prefer the stripped down version of her song How It All Works Out.

Her talent really shines!

Singing. Playing.

Power!

This reminds us of when Lady GaGa gets behind the piano.

Check it out!

