There is a whole other world of pop music in Canada – and we love it!

The government there requires that at least 35% of songs on the radio there MUST be from Canadian artists. It’s a great way to support local talent, like Faouzia.

She is sonically the little sister of Perezcious fave Marina.

We would love to see them duet together!!!!!

Puppet is dramatic pop greatness!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Faouzia!