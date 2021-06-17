Filming During An Anxiety Attack! This Is What It Feels Like! | Perez Hilton

We’ve been going to therapy non-stop for 7 months now and being aware of your triggers and your childhood trauma is one great takeaway. But having the ability to respond differently to bad things happening to you than the way you’ve always dealt with them – that’s the real growth. We’re not there yet. Sadly. We feel like a failure – personally. Working through that! Hopefully this helps us! Mia definitely does! She makes a much-needed appearance in this video!

Watch! Enjoy!

SHARE!

And CLICK HERE to check out more of Perez’s wellness videos!