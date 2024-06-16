Firerose ‘Isn’t The Person’ Billy Ray Cyrus ‘Thought’ He Married -- Here’s Why!

It sounds like Miley Cyrus really was right about her pop’s marriage all along… Because Firerose apparently turned out to be someone else than the person Billy Ray Cyrus thought he married!

The Achy Breaky Heart performer’s marriage to the Australian singer, who’s 27 years his junior, raised red flags from the beginning. But when you’ve got on rose-colored lenses, it can be hard to see situations for what they truly are. However, it sounds like when Billy Ray finally took his off, he didn’t like what he saw…

The Hannah Montana alum filed for divorce from Firerose last month citing “irreconcilable differences” and “inappropriate marital conduct.” He actually asked the court for an annulment, claiming their seven-month marriage was entered into fraudulently! Court docs revealed that after Billy Ray filed for divorce, Firerose racked up nearly $100k in credit card charges, which she responded to in her own filings claiming it wasn’t a shopping spree, but rather her just maintaining the lifestyle she’d grown accustomed to!

Yeah…

But now, the country star can see that Firerose, whose real name is Johanna Rose Hodges, had “other reasons” to marry him than just for love.

On Saturday, an insider told People:

“She isn’t the person he thought he married.”

Oof.

The source added:

“He believes that she married for other reasons but love. He believes she married him so he can take care of her financially. They’ve had drama and trust issues about money.”

Not good at all! But apparently, the Old Town Road singer is just ready to move forward:

“He wants her out of his life. They have a prenup. He’s disappointed right now, but surely will turn it around quickly. He tends to be a very positive guy.”

We bet he’s breathing SUCH a sigh of relief right now knowing he has a prenup!

