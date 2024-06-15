Joe Alwyn Opens Up About His ‘Hard’ Breakup With Taylor Swift For The First Time! See What He Had To Say HERE!

Joe Alwyn is finally ready to talk about the end of his six-year relationship with Taylor Swift!

In an interview published on Saturday with The Sunday Times, the 33-year-old actor spoke out for the first time about his breakup with the pop star. As you will recall, news broke that the pair called it quits in April 2023 – around the same time she started her record-breaking Eras Tour. Entertainment Tonight revealed Taylor and Joe had split a few weeks before the public found out. She went on to briefly date Matty Healy. When the singers broke up, she found herself in a relationship with her current beau, Travis Kelce.

With all these major changes in her life, Tay Tay seemed to have a lot of feelings she needed to write down and get out. So, she dropped her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. While a lot of the songs are about her romance with Matty, the songstress did also release some tracks inspired by her breakup with Joe – such as So Long, London. We’ve heard he was “slightly disappointed” by the album. But what does Joe really have to say about it? Well, when asked if he’s listened to TTPD, he didn’t offer a “direct answer.” He just said to The Sunday Times:

“In thinking on what I was going to say, I would think and hope that anyone and everyone can empathize. … This isn’t a direct answer to your question, but just thinking about what I want to talk about. I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years. That is a hard thing to navigate.”

As we mentioned before, ET said their breakup happened a few weeks before the public knew about it. However, Joe clarified everyone found out quickly after it happened — actually about “one week” after! So, that’s why dealing with the split amid all the public speculation was really “hard.” The Conversations with Friends star continued:

“What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in. So you have something very real suddenly thrown into a very unreal space: tabloids, social media, press, where it is then dissected, speculated on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition.”

Joe said he’s since accepted how his relationship with Taylor played out in the press but noted what really happened was different from how it was portrayed:

“And the truth is, to that last point, there is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said. I have made my peace with that.”

Obviously, there were a lot of conspiracy theories about what led to their split. (Not to mention that wild rumor they got married.) One of them in particular was that Joe wanting to keep their relationship so private over the years led to their downfall. However, The Favourite star insisted he and Taylor “mutually” decided to “keep the more private details of our relationship private,” adding:

“It was never something to commodify and I see no reason to change that now.”

Well, the Swifties will just turn to Tay’s music to get the deets instead then! LOLz! More than a year after their split, Joe went on to say he’s doing “really good” in all areas of his life:

“I feel fortunate to be in a really great place in my life, professionally and personally.”

“Personally”?! Does that mean he’s moved on from Taylor and is dating someone new? Unfortunately, Joe refused to further discuss his love life — or if he’s in touch with the Lover artist! He replied:

“I’m sure you can appreciate, given the level of noise and scrutiny about my past relationship, why I wouldn’t want to just open the door to things like that right now.”

If Joe is dating someone now, he’s obviously continuing to keep his personal life private as he did with Taylor for years! Reactions to his comments, Perezcious readers? We wonder what the singer thinks about what Joe had to say! Sound OFF (below):

