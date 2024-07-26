Firerose Unfollowed Miley Cyrus On Billy Ray's Instagram Account To Drive Wedge Between Them: SOURCE

The updates just keep coming in Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose’s nasty divorce… And the latest one claims the Australian singer tried to drive a major wedge between the father and his famous daughter!

Remember last month when reports were floating around that Firerose “blocked at least one” of Billy Ray’s daughters in an attempt to “isolate” him from his family? A lot of people had the sneaking suspicion the daughter in question was Miley, as Billy Ray was already rumored to have had a contentious relationship with… And a source is now pretty much confirming that suspicion.

Related: Josh Hall Breaks Social Media Silence Amid Nasty Christina Hall Divorce!

In 2022, the Flowers singer made the bold move to unfollow her dad on Instagram. He also unfollowed her, but on Thursday, the insider told The US Sun that it was actually Firerose who pulled the strings on the unfollowing, which also included other celebs:

“The truth is that Firerose kept him from communicating with his family, and she took over his social media and unfollowed people that he was following like his daughters, Lil Nas X, and so many other people in his life.”

Yikes!

And according to the insider, Miley’s relationship with Billy Ray actually isn’t all that bad. They claimed:

“Billy Ray and Miley are on good terms and have been for a long time.”

The source did, however, note there was strain when Billy Ray grew estranged from the family amid his relationship with Firerose, but that she was the one who exacerbated the familial rift:

“Firerose sabotaged his relationship with his family, but real rift rumors were totally overblown.”

And apparently when Miley didn’t mention her poppa in her Grammys speech earlier this year, “she wasn’t dissing him, even though everyone wanted to take it that way.”

Inneresting…

We don’t know if we 100 percent buy into the claim that there’s no major rift between the father-daughter duo, ESPECIALLY after those atrocious audio recordings leaked of the Achy Breaky Heart singer RIPPING into not only Firerose, but Tish Cyrus, her two oldest kids Brandi and Trace. And the common belief is that his part about the devil being “a skank” was a jab at Miley… So, yeah. We don’t think Miley is the kind of person who would take that lightly.

Regarding said audio leaks, Firerose’s rep told the outlet:

“Billy Ray got caught red-handed. His ongoing smear campaign against Firerose is becoming ridiculous and exhausting. Firerose is the only party with tangible evidence of who the real toxic partner in this relationship was.”

His lawyer Rose Palermo, however, told the outlet that Firerose is trying to “litigate her case in the press,” defending his words by saying he was “vocally frustrated” in the recordings after finding out her “true motives for marrying him.”

This is all just a big s**t show. What are YOUR thoughts on this latest update?

[Images via Miley Cyrus & The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube, & Avalon/WENN]