Florida Mayor Fails Sobriety Tests In WILD Dashcam Footage!

This isn’t the kind of thing you want to see from the people who represent your community, that’s for sure!

In newly released 911 audio and damning dashcam footage, the citizens of Naples, Florida are getting a WILD new look at their mayor. On Friday, FOX 4 Now shared both the audio and video of how the arrest of Teresa Heitmann went down — and it’s got our jaws on the floor!

First, an unnamed man called 911 and reported to the dispatcher:

“Uh… I think the mayor is drunk … oh, she just drove over our mailbox.”

Uh oh!

What a crazy situation to begin with, but as he reveals more details, things only get more outlandish. The resident continues to explain to the operator how the mayor had been in her vehicle following him home:

“And she was literally almost running into my Jeep and followed me home and now she’s standing outside talking to me face to face. Seems intoxicated.”

“I am not!”, you can hear Heitmann shout in the background of the call. Crazy. Soon police arrived and decided to do some field sobriety tests because the mayor was reportedly slurring her words. Dash camera footage from the incident shows she claimed to only have one glass of wine — but that was proven implausible pretty quickly. She couldn’t even walk in a straight line!

She wasn’t being very relaxed despite her reported intoxication, according to the responding officer. Heitmann tried to defend herself against the claim she was slurring by saying:

“No, sir, I am not slurring my words — I have sat here calmly.”

To which the police responded:

“‘Calmly’ is a loose term. I’ve heard you yelling at my officers.”

The mayor continued to deny the fact, though:

“I did not yell at them!”

Ultimately, she was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence, but she made it clear she wanted to keep this incident far away from her politics. In another part of the video, she insists they not call her “mayor” during the arrest, as she’s clearly realizing this is something she wants to keep separate from her political record:

“No, don’t call me Mayor. I am Teresa Heitmann right now, I am not the Mayor.”

Oof! Even intoxicated she knew it was a bad look! See the full video (below):

Absolutely crazy!!

Heitmann was determined to be over twice the legal limit of intoxication. She was taken to Naples Jail Center and kept overnight Wednesday before being released Thursday on a $500 bond. She’s expected to be arraigned September 18. Neither her team nor the mayor’s office have released a statement at the time of this writing, but Naples City Manager Jay Boodheshwar did speak out and say:

“City employees were saddened to learn about the incident involving the Mayor. We know this is a difficult time for Mayor Heitmann and will give her the space she needs.”

What do U think about this, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via Collier County Sheriff’s Department]