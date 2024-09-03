Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Florida Mayor Fails Sobriety Tests In WILD Dashcam Footage! Rachael Ray Seems To Be 'Slurring' Words In New Video -- See Why Fans Are 'Seriously Concerned'! Devastating New Turn In Death Of NHL Star Johnny Gaudreau & His Brother -- Matthew Gaudreau's Widow Is Pregnant NHL Star & Brother Killed On Bicycles By Suspected Drunk Driver -- The Night Before Sister's Wedding! OMG! Snooki Says Jersey Shore Producers Told Cops To Arrest Her In THAT Infamous Beach Scene! Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry Leaves Fans Shocked With HORRIFIC Trauma Dump In New TikTok! Restaurant Accidentally Serves 2-Year-Old WINE Instead Of Juice -- She Ended Up In The Hospital! Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Marital Issues Started RIGHT After Their Wedding -- On Their Italian Honeymoon! Simone Biles Says Paris Club Attempted To Charge Her $26K For CHAMPAGNE After Olympics! Chris Pratt’s Longtime Stunt Double Tony McFarr’s Cause Of Death Finally Revealed Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan Reportedly Split Up! Was THIS The Reason They Couldn't Last?? Simone Biles' Birth Mother Begs Forgiveness For Abandoning Olympian Amid Struggles With Addiction!

Viral: News

Florida Mayor Fails Sobriety Tests In WILD Dashcam Footage!

Florida Mayor Fails Sobriety Tests In WILD Bodycam Footage!

This isn’t the kind of thing you want to see from the people who represent your community, that’s for sure!

In newly released 911 audio and damning dashcam footage, the citizens of Naples, Florida are getting a WILD new look at their mayor. On Friday, FOX 4 Now shared both the audio and video of how the arrest of Teresa Heitmann went down — and it’s got our jaws on the floor!

First, an unnamed man called 911 and reported to the dispatcher:

“Uh… I think the mayor is drunk … oh, she just drove over our mailbox.”

Uh oh!

What a crazy situation to begin with, but as he reveals more details, things only get more outlandish. The resident continues to explain to the operator how the mayor had been in her vehicle following him home:

“And she was literally almost running into my Jeep and followed me home and now she’s standing outside talking to me face to face. Seems intoxicated.”

“I am not!”, you can hear Heitmann shout in the background of the call. Crazy. Soon police arrived and decided to do some field sobriety tests because the mayor was reportedly slurring her words. Dash camera footage from the incident shows she claimed to only have one glass of wine — but that was proven implausible pretty quickly. She couldn’t even walk in a straight line!

Related: Dance Moms Alum Arrested For DUI After Car Crash!

She wasn’t being very relaxed despite her reported intoxication, according to the responding officer. Heitmann tried to defend herself against the claim she was slurring by saying:

“No, sir, I am not slurring my words — I have sat here calmly.”

To which the police responded:

“‘Calmly’ is a loose term. I’ve heard you yelling at my officers.”

The mayor continued to deny the fact, though:

“I did not yell at them!”

Ultimately, she was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence, but she made it clear she wanted to keep this incident far away from her politics. In another part of the video, she insists they not call her “mayor” during the arrest, as she’s clearly realizing this is something she wants to keep separate from her political record:

“No, don’t call me Mayor. I am Teresa Heitmann right now, I am not the Mayor.”

Oof! Even intoxicated she knew it was a bad look! See the full video (below):

Absolutely crazy!!

Heitmann was determined to be over twice the legal limit of intoxication. She was taken to Naples Jail Center and kept overnight Wednesday before being released Thursday on a $500 bond. She’s expected to be arraigned September 18. Neither her team nor the mayor’s office have released a statement at the time of this writing, but Naples City Manager Jay Boodheshwar did speak out and say:

“City employees were saddened to learn about the incident involving the Mayor. We know this is a difficult time for Mayor Heitmann and will give her the space she needs.”

What do U think about this, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via Collier County Sheriff’s Department]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Sep 03, 2024 16:49pm PDT

Share This