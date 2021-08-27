Former Child Star Matthew Mindler Reported Missing From College

Oh no! Matthew Mindler, who once starred in the comedy My Idiot Brother with Paul Rudd, has disappeared from his college in Pennsylvania.

According to TMZ, the 19-year-old freshman at Millersville University was last seen Tuesday night in campus surveillance, wearing a white hoodie with black stripes, a black backpack, jeans, and white sneakers. He was reported missing on Wednesday after he never returned to his dorm room and answered any phone calls from family and friends. Despite attending classes on Monday and Tuesday, the child actor has failed to show up since.

The university has since released a statement on Instagram in an effort to find Mindler, saying:

“PLEASE SHARE. Police are asking for help in finding 20-year-old Matthew Mindler, a first-year student from Hellertown, PA, who has been missing since Tuesday evening August 24, 2021. Matt was reported missing to University Police late last evening after he did not return to his room or return phone calls from his family. … University Police are in contact with Matt’s mother and are working with campus staff for assistance in locating Matt. University Police filed a missing adult report with the National Crime Information Center this afternoon, less than 24 hours after the initial report and have also notified local police departments.”

It then concluded with information on who to contact with any tips on where the student may be at this time:

“If anyone has any information on Matthew Mindler’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact Millersville University Police at 717-871-4357 or chief Pete Anders at [email protected] 717-871-5972. Information can also be confidentially reported through the Millersville LiveSafe Safety App.”

Here is hoping that they find Matthew soon and that he is safe!

