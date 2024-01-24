Viral GMA Teacher Pleads Guilty To Having Sex With Student '20 To 30 Times'!

An Arkansas teacher is facing a future behind bars after pleading guilty to transporting a minor across state lines… for sex!

Heather Hare is facing the law after admitting to some pretty heinous crimes with an underage student. According to a Monday release from the office of Jonathan D. Ross, US Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, investigations revealed the 33-year-old had sex with a senior student “approximately 20 to 30 times throughout the 2021-2022 school term.”

WTF!

According to the press release, Heather, who taught at Bryant High School in Bryant, Arkansas, met the student on the first day of school. Their relationship grew increasingly inappropriate during one-on-one counseling:

“Hare taught Family Consumer Science classes at Bryant High School and met the minor victim on his first day of his senior year. Hare began one-on-one counseling sessions with the minor victim, eventually giving him her personal phone number and primarily communicating with him through Instagram and Snapchat.”

She later revealed to him she had a dream of them having sex, and provided him with her home address. The two went on to engage in sexual activity at her “residence, in her vehicle, and in her classroom and parking lots” at the high school.

That is so messed up…

The release stated that between April 21 and 24 of 2022, Heather took a group of students, including her minor male victim, on a field trip to Washington, D.C., where they engaged in sexual activity — which she pleaded guilty to.

But get this… Back in 2020, Heather actually went viral after her students made her a farewell video after her class was shut down due to distance learning… She even appeared on Good Morning America because of it! Of course, GMA has since erased the video from all their platforms, as you can see HERE.

How messed up… Someone you think your kids can look up to, and then she abuses one in this way?? Disgusting. As Ross said in a statement:

“This former teacher took advantage of her position of trust and the vulnerability of a minor, using her role to entice and lure this minor into engaging in unlawful sexual activity. Our office will continue to seek significant penalties against any educational professional who sexually abuse their students.”

Hare was indicted in August, but has yet to be sentenced — though transportation of a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity, for which she pleaded guilty, is punishable by no less than 10 years to life in prison, and no less than five years of supervised release, according to the statement.

That poor kid! We hope to see justice served. Reactions? Let us know down in the comments.

