Francia Raisa UNFOLLOWS Selena Gomez After Singer Called Taylor Swift Her ‘Only Friend In The Industry’ -- And Twitter Reacts!

It appears Francia Raisa isn’t too happy with Selly right now!

As we previously reported, Selena Gomez did an interview with Rolling Stone this week where she opened up about how she never fit in with her fellow celebrities and gushed about how Taylor Swift was her “only friend in the industry.” She told the outlet at the time:

“I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong. I felt the presence of everyone around me living full lives. I had this position, and I was really happy, but … was I? Do these materialistic things make me happy? I just didn’t like who I was, because I didn’t know who I was.”

Related: Selena Calls Justin Bieber Split The ‘Best Thing That Ever Happened’ To Her

However, the comment apparently did not sit well with Francia, who donated her kidney to the 30-year-old singer in 2017. When E! News shared the quote about Taylor on Instagram, the Grown-ish actress reacted in a since-deleted comment, saying:

“Interesting.”

But that is not the only thing Francia did. It also looks like she no longer follows the Wizards of Waverly Place alum on the ‘gram anymore! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Francia Raisa no longer follows Selena Gomez on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/qorwxFdN6r — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 6, 2022

Yikes…

This a pretty strange dig, considering it seems like Selena was referring to Taylor as her only pal in the music industry and not all of the entertainment industry in general. Many people on social media seem to agree that she was just talking about her pop peers and took to Twitter to point that fact out, saying:

“because you aren’t industry friends? Selena literally calls you her sister. If you check the actual interview selena is clearly implying her social circle of pop girls. Why does selena constantly need to keep reminding you the place you hold in her life publicly?” “when selena said INDUSTRY, she meant the music industry. does francia release music? no. does she record music videos? no. clearly, francia can’t identify what “industry” means.” “nah this is so weird on francia’s part because

1. selena was referring to music industry only

2. if you’re gonna donate your kidney you need to do it with a clear conscience whether to a stranger or a friend you can’t expect your donation to be worshipped for life tbh” “what Francia did was amazing but since the donation, she has unfollowed and followed Selena multiple times…this whole back and forth “are they still friends” thing is so weird like either keep your distance from Selena if you feel she’s wronged you or don’t be publicly petty” “Plz this is petty af. Francia could’ve reached out to Selena in private to clarify what she meant in this interview,” a Selena fan stated. “Because clearly she meant that Taylor is the only international superstar/insanely famous person that she’s friends with” “the fact that she gave selena a kidney doesn’t mean she gets to jump to random a** conclusions, unfollow selena and act weird under enews posts when selena didn’t even do anything to offend her – she can just directly talk to her if something feels wrong. this is not it.” “Please tell me that Francia didn’t just unfollow Selena Gomez over a comment she made about Taylor Swift being her only friend in the industry. Y’all don’t need to have a solid IQ to know that she meant the music industry.”

This isn’t the first time Selena and Francia had a falling out. There were rumors of them feuding with each other a a couple of years after Francia donated her kidney to the Who Says artist. However, the two seemed to have reconciled at some post as Francia spoke about the process of kidney donation on Twitter in 2021, and Selena thanked her “for blessing me.” The pair also reunited for a hilarious TikTok this year.

Hopefully, this was just a misunderstanding between Selena and Francia, and they can work it out! Thoughts on the situation, Perezcious readers? Do you think Selena had been talking about Taylor being her only friend in the music industry, or do you believe she meant in the entire industry? Sound OFF in the comments below.

[Image via Selena Gomez/Instagram, Francia Raisa/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]