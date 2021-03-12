Selena Gomez Thanks Friend & Donor Francia Raisa On World Kidney Day, Says She’s 'Forever Grateful'

Selena Gomez can’t thank her longtime friend Francia Raisa enough!

On Thursday, Raisa penned an emotional message about her donation on Twitter on World Kidney Day. In case you didn’t know, the Grown-ish actress donated one of hers to Gomez in the summer of 2017 following complications from the singer’s autoimmune disease lupus. The pair had been friends for over a decade after they met at a charity event for a children’s hospital in 2007. Alongside a snapshot of herself in the hospital, Raisa wrote:

“If you’ve been following me for a while, you know that I’ve kept my kidney donation process pretty private. However, I think I’ve gotten to a point in my life where I feel comfortable and confident in speaking about my experience and using my platform to raise awareness for the various kidney diseases that affect our population.”

Related: Selena Gomez Is Quitting Music Because Y’all Don’t Take Her Seriously

The 32-year-old added:

“While I wasn’t affected personally by kidney disease, I’ve seen the impacts of it firsthand and want to do my part to help educate others on it. So in honor of World Kidney Day, let’s talk about the impact of kidney disease and how we can work to ensure those living with kidney disease are living well.”

Gomez then shared the post, writing:

“Thank you for blessing me. I am forever grateful to you.”

Thank you for blessing me. I am forever grateful to you. https://t.co/qW5Xm7GJpY — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) March 12, 2021

Awwww, so sweet!

While rumors were swirling around of a feud between the two of them post-surgery, it seems like they still share a strong bond despite it all. What do you guys think of Selena and Francia’s heartfelt messages? Let us know!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN, Selena Gomez/Instagram, & Apega/WENN]