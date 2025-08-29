Miley Cyrus Goes Fully Naked For Striking New Maison Margiela Campaign!

Miley Cyrus is a bare beauty wearing nothing but some paint!

The Walk of Fame singer stripped down to her birthday suit as Maison Margiela’s FIRST ever celebrity ambassador — and the results are stunning! She posed in a series of photos modeling the fashion house’s latest wear, with a couple photos featuring her in nothing more than skin, body paint, and in one pic the luxury brand’s Tabi boots. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maison Margiela (@maisonmargiela)

Related: Britney Spears Just Posted A Totally Nude Pic — LOOK!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maison Margiela (@maisonmargiela)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maison Margiela (@maisonmargiela)

Wow! Absolutely stunning! The fashion house described the autumn-winter 2025 collection as:

“Styled to reflect the Maison’s signature silhouette, [the pieces] include its deconstructed tailoring and second-skin bodies, complemented by the new interpretation of the 5AC bag and the classic Tabi boots.”

In a statement, Miley praised the company, as well as the brilliant photographer Paolo Roversi:

“The nudes by Paolo are so iconic and signature to his art. Standing naked for a fashion campaign felt major, all I wore was body paint and the signature painted Tabi boots. In that moment, Margiela and I became one.”

You can see more from the gorgeous shoot HERE.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Images via Miley Cyrus/Instagram & YouTube]