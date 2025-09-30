Brutally Hideous' Tina Turner Statue Labeled A 'Hate Crime' By Fans! Oh No!

Tina Turner has officially been immortalized in statue form… For better or worse!

On Monday, a 10-foot statue was unveiled in the late Queen of Rock n Roll’s hometown Brownsville, Tennessee. The intention was clearly to honor her, but fans feel the exact opposite has been done!

The work of art features Tina in a classic pose, microphone in hand, with her signature teased hair. It was designed by artist Fred Ajanogha, and while all the pieces are there, fans feel they just didn’t quite come together in a worthy way. Ch-ch-check out the statue (below):

A 10-foot statue of rock n' roll queen Tina Turner was unveiled in the rural Tennessee community where she grew up https://t.co/q8PMF94W7l pic.twitter.com/ItmAtzrTO6 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 29, 2025

Tina Turner's hometown, Brownsville, Tennessee, unveils a towering tribute to the iconic singer. pic.twitter.com/AcrpwuQ3So — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 29, 2025

OMG! That hair is… Something!

On X (Twitter), users have been quick to bash the intricate sculpture:

“This is a hate crime” “It’s atrocious” “It’s brutally hideous.” “This ain’t Tina Turner this Temu Turner” “…is Tina Turner in the room with us??” “Was it donated or FREE? I hope nobody actually paid money for that!” “The honour is noted, the likeness is sadly lacking the great artist that she was” “Wig big asf omg” “They be playing with us right in our faces…” ““Can a statue be rage bait? They did her so dirty.”

