Joshua Jackson Gives Daughter The ‘Rainbow Room’ Of Her Dreams After Losing Home In LA Fires! Look!

Joshua Jackson and his daughter may have lost everything in the LA fires, but he’s doing his best to make their new house feel like a home for her.

The Dawson’s Creek star took to Instagram on Monday to share a beautiful gesture he made for his 4-year-old daughter Juno Rose, whom he shares with ex Jodie Turner-Smith. Alongside a video of a vibrantly-painted room, he shared a wholesome conversation he had with the little one after their home burned down in the devastating LA fires in January:

“JR: Daddy when we build the new house we should have a rainbow room

Daddy: I got you kiddo…

JR: With a blue sky roof

Daddy: I got you ki…

JR: And pink. There needs to be pink

Daddy:…. Yes ma’am”

And he made good on his word!

The video depicts a child’s play room painted with all the colors of the rainbow, a “blue sky roof,” and LOTS of pink, just like Juno asked! It documents Joshua’s process of transforming it from a bland, white, run-of-the-mill bedroom to a little girl’s dream play area.

Awww!

In his caption, he reflected on the challenge of his home burning down and how a “rainbow room” was something Juno had wanted for a long time before the fiery disaster:

“Last month I posted a story about our house burning down. First I want to say thank you to everyone who reached out and kept reaching out, it means so much during these times. I also wanted to put an update here, something a little more positive. For months before the fire JR was on me to paint a rainbow room. I was working and I couldn’t quite figure out where to do it and yadda yadda… I didn’t do it. Which I now really regret.”

He went on to explain that while he hasn’t purchased a new home yet, he’s making good on his word in their rental in the meantime:

“So what you are seeing here is the newly unveiled rainbow room( huge thanks to my landlords for not batting an eye when I asked them if I could paint their walls ‘rainbow’). Because while I can’t give her a new house(yet) we can certainly have some rainbows along the way. We’re doing alright… to be continued”

So sweet! See the transformation (below):

We love that!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via ABC/YouTube & Jodie Turner-Smith/Instagram]

Apr 09, 2025 11:30am PDT

