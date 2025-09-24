Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend Alexandra Grant DENIES Wedding Rumors In The Most Romantic Way!

No, Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant are not married!

A report last week from Radar Online claimed the longtime couple had secretly wed in a “very intimate” ceremony in Europe over the summer. The Matrix star and the visual artist had supposedly, after talking about it “for years,” finally tied the knot very quietly during a trip abroad.

Well… no. That didn’t happen. On Monday, Keanu’s rep gave a rare rumor response, attesting:

“It is not true. They are not married.”

A couple days later, Alexandra posted a denial that was a lot sweeter…

The caption came with a photo of the couple kissing on the stairs under the ground at Roden Crater, the hole left by an extinct volcano in Flagstaff, Arizona. An artist named James Turrell is constructing a land art installation inside it, and Keanu wanted to interview him. While they were there, they got an AMAZING kissing pic, which Alexandra described as “a real photo. Not an engagement photo or an AI wedding announcement… simply a kiss.” She wrote:

“I’m sharing it here to say thank you to everyone for the congratulations on our wedding. Except we didn’t get married. Good news is much needed these days, but it’s still fake news, so be careful out there! So, here’s a bit of real happiness!”

Awww! It really does make us happy to see them exploring the beauty of the world together! See her post HERE! More denials like this, please!

