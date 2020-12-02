Did YouTuber Gabi DeMartino Sell CHILD PORN On Her OnlyFans?!

At this point we’ve gotten used to celebrities starting OnlyFans accounts only to horribly misuse them and upset a lot of the users and fans.

But this is a whole other level of WRONG!

Gabi DeMartino is a YouTube star known for her beauty vlogs and candid confessionals. How well known? Since launch in 2012, her Fancy Vlogs by Gab channel has gotten her over 3.2 MILLION subscribers! But we wonder how many will consider un-smashing that subscribe button after hearing about this…

The vlogger’s followers on OnlyFans were presented this week with a hidden video that cost $3 to unlock, teased with the words:

“won’t put my panties on “

What they got was not an explicit look at the 25-year-old bottomless — but rather a little girl! It was a home video of DeMartino as a small child, maybe 4 years old, lifting her dress to flash the camera as she was told to put her panties on.

And she charged for this. On OnlyFans… the adults only porn website. So whether intentional or not, it very much seems like she was selling child pornography, albeit of herself. And several OnlyFans users agreed. Here were some of the comments directed towards OF:

“Hi @OnlyFansSupport. I just learned that one of your users @gabcake Gabi DeMartino advertised a video of a 3 year old child flashing her private area as sexual content for $3. This behavior is dangerous and this user needs to be deplatformed” “Gabi Demartino posted a video on her Only Fans of herself as a toddler flashing the camera instructed by her father. She was charging $3 to view the video. This is child p*rnography, it is illegal to post and sell and buy,” “I have absolutely NO words right now. Gabi Demartino really uploaded a video of herself as a child lifting up her dress to her Only Fans account. @OnlyFans this content is disturbing, inappropriate and illegal. Please do something”

OnlyFans agreed. Just hours after the controversy began, the platform released a statement saying they had deactivated Gabi’s account as it was “in violation of OnlyFans’ Terms of Service.”

At best this is an ill-conceived prank, not only pushing the boundaries of bad taste but also accidentally breaking the law. At worst it’s some kind of child porn clickbait, seeing how many subs she can trick into paying for a look at an underage girl — even dipping a toe into offering something completely untoward.

We’re inclined to believe the former. We mean, who would risk all the success they stumbled into as an Internet star if they actually realized what they were doing here??

However, when a fan on Twitter demanded Gabi explain herself, she played it off as completely innocent, not even a prank. She implied the controversy was overblown as the vid was:

“A childhood video of me on the phone sayin ‘Nani says put your panties back on’ and jumping up and down laughing. I’m sorry I didn’t think that one through. period.”

She said the video was “a home video i love to share w my friends” and that extended to her paying friends on OnlyFans:

“I use my OF as a ‘finsta’ page where i share stuff as i would w friends”

Um…

Breezing right by the idea she shows such private videos to her friends… she uses her OF for what?? Her profile is advertised as:

“the wild side of fancy vlogs that youtube flags or takes down. unseen good times, captain rebecca, and stuff that i wish i could post other places…”

Gurl. It is a porn site! Could this really be just the worst result yet of celebs’ obdurate misunderstanding of the platform?? Like, is it possible she could have failed to realize the association people would make between the video and porn because the site is that far removed in her mind from its actual intent??

Gabi did seem at least to grasp the gravity of the situation in a later tweet in which she more formally apologized:

“The video was a goofy throwback family moment that I wanted to share with my personal onlyfans fancy babies. I am sorry that this wasn’t thought out completely I apologize. The video is down now I am sorry again if this came out wrong.”

That wasn’t good enough for some.

As one Twitter user responded:

“I’m sorry, but I don’t accept this. ‘Won’t put my panties on’ while advertising your only fans was not a goofy throwback family moment. The fact that you thought this was alright to post in the moment makes me want to throw up. Sincerely, a csa survivor.”

We have to say that apology may not be good enough for the law either. This wasn’t a poorly thought out tweet of a way-too-private moment. This was something she charged money for. While many fans may forgive her, it’s much harder to tell a judge she sold child porn “for the LOLz.” Not to mention the fact she tricked a lot of people into paying for it. Ugh!

