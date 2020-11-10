Steven Spielberg's Porn Star Daughter Talks Lack Of Safety At OnlyFans & Nearly Becoming Homeless This Year!

2020 wasn’t just a year of horrible news — it was a year of strange, unexpected headlines as well. (Remember murder hornets?)

Among the stories we never could have called was the fact Steven Spielberg‘s adopted daughter was becoming a porn star.

Back in February Mikaela Spielberg had her big coming-out party in a surprising, no-holds-barred interview about becoming a sex worker. Now she’s opening up again — sorry, phrasing — she’s speaking out again about how the decision affected her life.

Related: 5 Mainstream Actors Who Have Done Porn

In a new interview with The Daily Beast on Monday, the 24-year-old speaks about how everything is going nine months later:

“I’m really enjoying work, and it’s giving me a whole new life-affirming way to be. It opened up a gateway into being able to dance. The best part of it has been that anytime I want to I can just go into work, and go dance.”

Sounds really positive all around! However, she goes on to reveal things might have been more dire than she initially implied. In that first interview with The Sun she made it clear doing porn (mostly solo videos on OnlyFans at that time) was not “an ‘end of the road’ or ‘I’ve hit bottom’ choice” but “a positive, empowering choice.”

But in this new interview she talks about just how her dangerous her life had become before all this, saying:

“I was at a point — maybe two years ago from now — where I was heartbroken, vulnerable, and felt like my soul had kind of been split in two. And I was covering that up with drinking. And I am no longer like that.”

It took a lot of changes to get her to the place she’s in now:

“I’m a harm-reductionist, and I’m in the middle of a healing journey. About two years ago, I was at my worst. I will say this: Harm-reduction is about doing your best and keeping your goals in mind with any substance that you may have ever had a problem with. It’s about making smaller goals that are more attainable.”

Ultimately if she hadn’t been so diligent in turning things around, the consequences would have been grave:

“I felt like had I not done the work I needed to do on myself, and on my relationships, I would have been dead within the year.”

That relationship work apparently included getting away from her former pro darts-player ex-fiancé, Chuck Pankow. Just days after her big interview, the two were in some kind of fight which ended with the police being called — but despite the 50-year-old telling them it was a misunderstanding, Mikaela was arrested for domestic violence. The charges were later dismissed after Spielberg completed court-ordered counseling.

Though her rock bottom may have been a couple years back, it sounds like she had her share of problems this year, too. While discussing politics, Mikaela mentioned she got “close to homelessness” a couple months ago!

“I feel like the housing crisis needs to be tackled, and am speaking from personal experience because I almost lost housing this summer — not due to anything I did but the financial position I was in.”

Eep! You’d think that sort of thing wouldn’t happen to the daughter of one of the most successful filmmakers of all time… maybe that’s why it was an almost situation?

The other question is, how did that happen when she had already found porn as source of income? Well, it may be to do with OnlyFans. She told DB:

“I started out in the industry making custom videos, and with the other platform where I was working — and I won’t say the name, because it’s not my place to say too much about it — there was too much theft, and not enough care for performers, or regulations, or legal safety.”

While she won’t name the site, it’s pretty obvious who she’s talking about. The company has already faced controversy this year as celebrities like Bella Thorne have essentially tried to turn it into a paywall version of Instagram. But this is sounding way more disturbing…

Related: Jordyn Woods Joined OnlyFans

Ultimately she’s found a way to take care of her own financial situation it seems. She’s now doing “webcamming and solo pay-per-view videos” with a new company, ManyVids, which she says has her back in both pay and safety.

Well, we’re glad gurl is on her own two feet (so to speak, we haven’t watched the vids LOLz!), but what about after porn? Does she have a plan?

“My end goal for my life is to start painting again, and sex work is a way to get to a spot where I’m secure in my finances to paint. I really do enjoy performing though, so I’m probably going to be a performer for the rest of my life. I love it that much.”

Wow! Hey, you know what they say? Find a job you enjoy doing, and you will never have to work a day in your life.

[Image via Mikaela Spielberg/Instagram/WENN.]