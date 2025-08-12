Got A Tip?

WTF?! Lil Tay Says She's Been Planning OnlyFans Launch Since She Was 9 Years Old!

Lil Tay just made a troubling admission about her OnlyFans career… And it makes us so sad for her.

The young rapper sat down with TMZ for an interview published on Monday to discuss her record-breaking success on the content creation site. She pretty infamously launched her page the day she turned 18. But one thing she said is really just so sad… The influencer told the news outlet she’s had hopes of launching an OnlyFans career since she was a literal child:

“I’ve been planning this since I was nine.”

In other words, that would be since the 2016 inception of the platform. That is just SO messed up… And so indicative of the world she’s grown up in and the people she’s been surrounded by.

What happened to kids being KIDS? Poor thing. We mean, she’s $3 million richer now because of the site, but at what cost? All these people who were just waiting for her to turn 18 to prey on her legally? GROSS.

Lil Tay also told the outlet she now considered herself on another level of fame. She compared herself to Sabrina Carpenter and Sydney Sweeney, calling the trio of famous women “The Big Three.” We don’t know exactly what she means by that. But she did say she thought they were an inspiration — because they would have joined OnlyFans when they turned 18. But of course, they didn’t do that, so… WTF is she talking about?? It feels really deluded. This whole thing is so upsetting…

Listen to her full interview (below):

Reactions?

[Images via Lil Tay/Instagram & YouTube]

Aug 11, 2025 17:10pm PDT

