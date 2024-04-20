Brian McKnight Says The 4 Kids He No Longer Wants Are 'Product Of Sin'

Brian McKnight isn’t just slinking away and abandoning his earlier children… he’s doing it in broad daylight! Hell, he couldn’t be prouder of it!

The Still In Love singer no longer claims his four eldest children — Brian Jr., Niko, Briana, and Clyde — despite the fact they’re still his biological kids, whether he likes it or not. He’s even gone so far as to change his legal last name back in October — he’s Brian Makoa McKnight Sr. now — so that his new son, also named Brian Jr., would be his official Junior. Oof. He’s now parent to Brian Makoa McKnight Jr. and to wife Dr. Leilani Malia Mendoza‘s children from a previous marriage. The earlier kids? He isn’t just ignoring them which would be bad enough — he’s badmouthing them as “evil”!

We can’t imagine being so cruel and self-centered as a parent. Where’s the unconditional love for his children? The paternal instinct? Heck, he’s so religious, where’s the sense of sacred duty as a parent??

Well, in a new series of social media posts, the R&B star has a response to those haters talking about family values. He pointed to a comment from a fan defending him, declaring “some families are pure evil” and therefore don’t count when it comes to the obligation to love your children. UGH. He said in an Instagram video last week:

“I wanna big up my man right here. He gets it… In order to live a life that you love, you have to get rid of the evil and the negativity — even if that evil and negativity is related.”

Seriously, WTF?? The kids you don’t get along with are “evil” now? Just horrible.

When some of Brian’s fellow faithful pointed out he was going against the Bible, he showed just how far gone he is. One commenter reminded him:

“The same God that said ‘honor your father & mother’ also said ‘Children are a gift from the Lord; they are a reward from him.’ AND ‘train up a child in the way he should go.& when he is older he will not depart from it’. Your children are a reflection of the work & prayers & spirituality & moral compass that PARENTS POUR INTO KIDS. You disowned kids that you created & you are also against God”

We aren’t part of the congregation, but when it comes to a parent’s duty to raise their children with good morals, we have to say AMEN! Brian didn’t see it that way, responding:

“1. God wasn’t talking about children that are the product of sin which these are 2. I didn’t raise them their mothers did 3. Know the whole story before quoting the Bible 4. Take your inaccurate negativity off my page and try being happy.”

OK, wow. First off, “a product of sin”? He’s the one who cheated and sired a love child out of wedlock, but he’s calling the children “evil”? That’s rich. And just a horrible thing to say about a child. But even if that’s what he was referring to, it wouldn’t be accurate! Brian Jr. and Niko were both kids he had with Julie McKnight while they were married. So how is that “sin”?? And what does that make your new stepkids??

Second, you not raising the kids at all is exactly the point! The fact their moms had to do it alone isn’t a get-out-of-jail-free card, that’s the proof you were a crappy dad!

This is just another example of someone doing whatever the eff they want, just being a selfish POS — and because they don’t want to be judged by their precious religion for it, they bend the religion to fit what they want instead. Gross.

You can see Brian’s full answers, if you can stomach them, HERE.

[Image via Brian McKnight/YouTube/Instagram.]