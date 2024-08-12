Game Of Thrones Star Kit Harington Used To Look In The Mirror And Call Himself WHAT Before Getting Sober?!

Kit Harington is getting candid about his sobriety — and how rough life was before it.

For the Game of Thrones star, sobriety hasn’t been something that came easy. Back in 2019, he checked into rehab to deal with the stress of the famous HBO series ending and his alcohol abuse. But with some necessary work, he managed to come out the other side a new man! Amazing!

But just how bad was it before? Well, he’s now giving insight into those dark days. During an interview with GQ Hype published on Monday, the 37-year-old opened up about his journey to sobriety:

“The very fact that I can be proud of [sobriety] is an achievement. Because before getting sober, I would stare in the mirror and call myself a c**t. I’d hate myself. I would literally despise myself and not be proud of anything I’d done. I couldn’t be proud.”

We’ve long heard rumors about what he would get up to while out drinking… and let’s just say the Old Gods would NOT have approved. So if there’s any truth the them, we’re not surprised to hear how ashamed he is of his old ways.

Back when he checked into rehab amid GoT’s ending, a friend explained his decision to Page Six:

“He realized ‘this is it — this is the end.’ It was something they had all worked so hard on for so many years. He had a moment of, ‘what next?’”

He was on the show for nearly a decade, so we can understand that… But there was so much else to cherish! Namely, his lovely wife Rose Leslie and the two kids they would go on to welcome together! Harington told GQ on Monday:

“So the fact that I am proud of getting sober is in and of itself a mark of being an entirely different person. And now, every set I step onto, whatever work I do, I’m proud of, because I know I put everything into it. Whereas before I had this huge monkey on my back that was just, like, weighing me down. So yeah, the whole nature of being proud of myself is a relatively new prospect for me.”

We’re so glad to hear he’s gotten to where he is today. As for what the future holds, he admitted:

“Look, I can’t tell what the future brings. I might have one massive, messy, chaotic relapse, and I hope that doesn’t happen. But I think I protect myself by talking about it.”

Hopefully he doesn’t ever get to that place again! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org.

