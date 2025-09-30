Porn Star Austin Wolf Sentenced After Trying To Have Sex With A 7-Year-Old

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Porn star Austin Wolf is headed for prison.

On Monday, federal prosecutors in New York announced the 44-year-old, born Justin Heath Smith, was sentenced to 19 years behind bars after pleading guilty to “enticing a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity and for engaging in a pattern of activity involving prohibited sexual conduct.” He was also slapped with 10 years of supervised release and a $40,000 fine.

In a statement alongside the sentencing, US Attorney Jay Clayton blasted the OnlyFans content creator’s “horrible” actions, arguing he has “no place in New York other than prison.”

The lawyer said in full, according to a press release:

“Justin Heath Smith’s crimes against children are horrible. He targeted kids as young as seven, and every New Yorker wants him and those like him off our streets for as long as possible and never again near our children. The women and men of our Office, and our law enforcement partners, are laser focused on ridding our streets of those who sexually exploit our children. The message to predators from our Office is clear: there is no place for you in New York other than prison.”

Austin was accused of arranging meetups with minors for sex, including with a father of a 7-year-old child! Thankfully “federal law enforcement executed a search warrant on SMITH’s residence before the planned encounter could occur,” the press release noted. He was also accused of soliciting explicit material from teens and being in possession of more than 1,200 files of child porn, including videos of infants and toddlers being abused. Prosecutors claimed he also distributed illegal content to at least 15 other people. You can read the whole press release HERE.

Truly horrible. We don’t know what amount of time in prison even makes sense for such a horrific set of crimes.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

