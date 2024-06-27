Longtime Soap Star Michael Easton Quits General Hospital After Over A Decade -- Watch His Touching Goodbye!

We’ve got sad news for General Hospital fans.

On Wednesday, Michael Easton revealed that after more than a decade on the show, he’s officially making his exit. The fan favorite dropped the news in a selfie video on Instagram in which he told fans:

“I’ve always been partial to the Irish goodbye. That’s where you leave the party without actually telling anyone you’re gone. But I thought you all deserved better, so I just wanted to let you know that I just filmed my final scenes here at General Hospital.”

Omg! It’s the end of an era!

Related: GH Star Johnny Wactor’s Co-Worker Describes His Last Few Moments Before Being Fatally Shot

Prior to becoming a mainstay on General Hospital, Michael starred on One Life to Live for 13 YEARS as detective John McBain. In 2012, he appeared on a OLTL/GH crossover episode, and ended up popping up on the latter from time to time. Eventually he joined full-time as a completely new character, Dr. Hamilton Finn, in 2016. He told fans:

“I’ve loved every minute that I’ve been here. I want to thank the entire cast and crew for allowing me to share their stage this past 10 years. Most importantly, I want to thank all of you for the kindness and love you’ve shown me and my family. I won’t ever forget you. And as I walk out here for the last time, and with apologies to the great Lou Gehrig, I feel like the luckiest man on the face of the Earth.”

Wow! And just like that, he took his final steps away from set. The 57-year-old wrote in his caption:

“Thank you for your kindness. My heart is filled with love and gratitude. #gh #goodbye”

See (below):

Are you sad to see him go, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via General Hospital/YouTube]