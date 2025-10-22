Epstein List Clues! Virginia Giuffre Hints At Multiple Politicians In Posthumous Memoir!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

We’re no closer to getting the Epstein files released. At this rate the US government may just stay shut down forever if it means they get to keep everything about Jeffrey Epstein hidden from the public’s eyes. But there’s still information coming out…

The latest is courtesy of the late Virginia Roberts Giuffre. She was the most vocal of all of Epstein’s victims, launching her allegations over a decade ago, long before the billionaire sex trafficker was a household name. She died by suicide earlier this year, but before she did she sent one last shot across the bow of all of Epstein’s co-conspirators. Well, a volley really. Virginia’s posthumous memoir, Nobody’s Girl, details everything she could remember about the years of abuse at the hands of Epstein and the men he trafficked her to. Well, everything but the names. We imagine no one would publish the names. But there are clues…

Virginia says that after being recruited by Ghislaine Maxwell from Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago spa at just 16 years old, she quickly learned her new opportunity was not as a masseuse but as a sex slave. And not just to Epstein, as the leaders of the FBI and DOJ would have us believe. She wrote:

“I came to be trafficked to a multitude of powerful men… Since Epstein usually neglected to introduce me to these men by name, or introduce them at all, I would only learn who some of them were years later, when I studied photographs of Epstein’s associates and recognized the faces of those I was forced to have sex with.”

So who were these men? Well, at one point she write:

“Among them were a gubernatorial candidate who was soon to win an election in a Western state and a former U.S. senator.”

Well, one of these seems pretty specific. A governor-to-be of a “Western state.” Virginia claimed in a 2016 deposition that she was directed to sleep with New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson. We cannot say for sure that’s who she’s accusing here, but it’s in line with her previous allegations.

Same for George Mitchell, a former Senator from Maine. She also accused him in 2016, and he seems to be the only US senator she ever mentioned. Both men have denied her accusations.

The stories in the book get really harrowing. Not every man just wanted to have sex with a young girl. She wrote:

“In my years with them, they lent me out to scores of wealthy, powerful people. I was habitually used and humiliated — and in some instances, choked, beaten, and bloodied.”

She even said:

“I believed that I might die a sex slave.”

The worst might be to one of the most powerful of men. She wrote:

“Just when I thought things couldn’t get worse for me, they did; Epstein trafficked me to a man who raped me more savagely than anyone had before.”

This terrifying man “wanted violence.” He was so scary, this man, that she’d “taken pains to describe in my legal filings only as a ‘well-known Prime Minister.'”

A Prime Minister?! The leader of a country?!? Unfortunately yes.

She wouldn’t name him in the book either, not because she was afraid of lawsuits like from most of the men. No, she wrote that she was worried he “will seek to hurt me if I say his name here.” And she had good reason to fear his wrath. She wrote about his abuse:

“He repeatedly choked me until I lost consciousness and took pleasure in seeing me in fear for my life. Horrifically, the Prime Minister laughed when he hurt me and got more aroused when I begged him to stop.”

She said she left the encounter bleeding from her mouth, from her vagina, and from her anus. This was torture. She wrote that she “tearfully begged Epstein not to send” her back to the Prime Minister.

“I got down on my knees and pleaded with him. I don’t know if Epstein feared the man or if he owed him a favor, but he wouldn’t make any promises, saying coldly of the politician’s brutality, ‘You’ll get that sometimes.'”

JFC.

Now who is this “Prime Minister”?? Virginia’s lawyer told CNN the US government knows all about it, that she cooperated fully in an attempt to get justice, not just about that man but about all of them. We can’t say for sure who she’s talking about, but we can say there is ONE Prime Minister listed in all the public reporting we’ve seen on Epstein.

According to Wall Street Journal reporting in 2023, based on Epstein’s private calendar, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak was a “regular guest” at his Manhattan townhouse.

Barak’s was also one of the few circled names in Epstein’s “little black book” that was published by Gawker before their destruction.

Again, we do not know if this is the monster Virginia described in her book. All we know is he is the only PM we could find with reported associations with Epstein.

This unnamed Prime Minister was not the only one who scared Virginia into leaving out his name. She wrote:

“I have the same fears about another man whom I was forced to have sex with many times — a man whom I also saw having sexual contact with Epstein himself. I would love to identify him here. But this man is very wealthy and very powerful, and I fear that he, too, might engage me in expensive, life-ruining litigation.”

She added:

“One of those men’s names has come up repeatedly in various court filings, and in response, he has told my lawyers that if I talk about him publicly, he will employ his vast resources to keep me in court for the rest of my life. While I have named him in sworn depositions and identified him to the FBI, I fear that if I do so again here, my family will bear the emotional and financial brunt of that decision.”

So if you’re wondering why even someone so brave as Virginia wasn’t just outing all the names, that’s why. In court depositions, she had legal protections to make her allegations. In print? Her whole family could have paid.

Sadly, Virginia herself did not live to see the waves her book would make. She died in April, reportedly by suicide — though her family have been vocally dubious.

Clearly there are some very scary men out there on the Epstein list, with money and power to spare. Will they be able to keep this quiet forever? Or is the dam about to break??

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

