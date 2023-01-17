Gisele Bündchen & Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Spotted Getting HOT & SWEATY Together!

Things are heating up between Gisele Bündchen and her rumored new boyfriend Joaquim Valente — literally!

The potential new lovebirds were spotted last week on a sexy jog together — days before Gisele’s ex-husband Tom Brady sparked retirement rumors… again. In snapshots of the pair obtained by DailyMail.com on Tuesday, the supermodel was seen running in matching green shorts and a sports bra — showing off her enviable abs! Meanwhile, the jiu-jitsu trainer was close behind in a grey t-shirt and dark shorts. They were both giving it their all under the warm Costa Rica sun, too! Ch-ch-check out the hawt sighting (below)!

Gisele shows off her toned frame as she steps out AGAIN with her hunky jiu-jitsu instructor https://t.co/NiuZVH5VZO — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 17, 2023

Rumors have been flying about the duo for two months now after they were seen heading to dinner in the model’s home country. That said, sources have denied anything romantic is going on, insisting Joaquim is simply there to homeschool the kids, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. But it sure has been a long time!

And do YOU work out that close with your kids’ tutors??

While the former Victoria’s Secret alum goes on living her best life post-divorce, her ex-hubby is having a tough time lately. On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback lost a game to the Cowboys 31-14. Oof!

With things going so poorly, many have wondered if a second retirement is around the corner, but the athlete has refused to confirm. We bet he doesn’t want to retire so quickly after wrecking his marriage to get back on the field! Probably doesn’t help his mental game to see Gisele out and about with a new man either!!

Thoughts? Do U think something romantic is going on between the pair or are they just training buddies? If Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes‘ affair has taught us anything, it’s that running together can be really bonding… LOLz! Let us know what you think (below)!

