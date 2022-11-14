Gisele Bündchen Spotted On Costa Rica Dinner Date With NEW Man Joaquim Valente!

UPDATE 8:01 A.M. PST: Just friends?? That’s apparently what a source close to the iconic model would like us to believe! Speaking to TMZ, this insider dished there’s nothing romantic going on between the duo, as Joaquim’s brother had also tagged along for the trip…

Meanwhile, a confidant connected to the yet-retired football star feels it’s not that simple. Speaking about Gisele and her rumored Miami local beau, they dished:

“It always seemed weird she just one day abruptly ended the marriage.”

Are they insinuating there was an extramarital affair??

__________

Gisele Bündchen isn’t hung up on Tom Brady!

Just weeks after finalizing their divorce, the model has already been spotted on a dinner date with a new man! According to photos obtained by Page Six, Gisele and her Florida-based jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente were seen enjoying a night on the town in Costa Rica on Saturday! And get this: he’s already in with the kids!

The duo looked cute as can be in matching gray shirts — with Gisele’s crop top showing off plenty of skin. They kept the rest of their outfits casual with the supermodel in loosely fitting pants and her teacher in green shorts. The potential new couple grabbed a bite to eat at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas with the fashionista’s children Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, tagging along for the evening, too! Ch-ch-check out the photos HERE!

It’s unclear when the pair’s apparent romance began, but they’ve known each other for some time now! Back in 2021, the 42-year-old did a photoshoot for Dust magazine with Joaquim’s brothers Pedro Valente and Giu Valente. Take a look:

In February, she also gushed about all three brothers, calling them “awesome teachers,” via Instagram. At the time, she wrote:

“I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better. I feel stronger, more confidence and empowered since I started practicing self-defense. I feel it’s an important skill for all, but specially for us women. Thank you @ValenteBrothers for being awesome teachers and for making training so much fun. I am looking forward to keep improving. Let’s go!”

It didn’t seem like anything shady was going on behind the scenes between Gisele and Joaquim at the time since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player shared the video on Twitter, teasing:

“My days of leaving dishes in the sink are numbered.”

LOLz!

We bet Tom’s not so happy to see these two take their relationship off the mat now…

Of course, this potential new romance comes after months of confrontation between the former husband and wife. In September, Page Six reported the athlete and cover star’s marriage was on the rocks following an “epic fight.” They managed to keep quiet about their relationship troubles until the end of October when they officially signed divorce papers and went their separate ways (although they will be sharing joint custody of their little ones). Things were messy between the pair months before the news broke, too, and Gisele secretly purchased two new homes for herself! So, she’s moving on in more ways than one now!

She’s also been in Costa Rica for at least a week with her children, and now that we know Joaquim flew in from sunny Florida, maybe this has been a romantic getaway all along?! Time will tell! Thoughts? Are you surprised Gisele’s already (maybe) moving on?! Let us know what you think about this pairing (below)!

