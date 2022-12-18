Gisele Bündchen Says She’s ‘Recharging’ While On Vacation With Kids After Tom Brady Divorce!

Gisele Bündchen is taking some much-needed rest and relaxation after her divorce from Tom Brady!

On Sunday, the 42-year-old model took to Instagram to share several images from her getaway to Brazil with her 10-year-old daughter Vivian and 13-year-old son Benjamin. The vacation snapshots featured Gisele taking a selfie in front of the ocean while sporting a leopard-print bathing suit, meditating on a massive gray chair, and spending some quality time with her kiddos at the pool and at what appears to be a playground. In one pic, the author could also be seen smiling at the camera as she formed her hands into a heart shape in front of a stunning sunset. She wrote alongside the carousel of photos:

“Recharging with my little ones in the country of my !”

We don’t blame Gisele for taking a moment to re-center herself, especially since she’s had a tumultuous year due to her breakup with Tom. As you know by now, rumors were swirling around for months that the former couple was heading for splitsville, with reports claiming they had an explosive fight allegedly over Tom’s decision to unretire from football earlier this year. Following the speculation (and some shade from Gisele), they eventually pulled the plug on their 13-year marriage and finalized their divorce in October. The football player shared in a statement at the time:

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure that they receive the love and attention they deserve. We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration.”

Since then, the pair have proven that while they might not be together anymore, they’re determined to make sure their co-parenting situation runs as smoothly as possible! Earlier this month, Gisele and Tom celebrated Benjamin’s 13th birthday, with the NFL star calling their son the “newest teenager”:

“You are so special and loved. There is no greater gift than being your dad. We love you so much Benny.”

The momma then commented on the sweet post with a single red heart emoji. We love to see it that things are amicable between them because, as we’ve seen with other celeb exes, that’s not always the case!

