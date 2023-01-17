OMG Kanye West Totally Disrespected Kim Kardashian With His New Wedding Ring!

Kanye West did Kim Kardashian dirty with this new bling!

Ye has been the talk of the town after his quickie marriage to Bianca Censori last Thursday. And while the pair may have had a very low-key ceremony, the Yeezy designer did not skimp out on the ring — and in doing so, people think he’s subtly taking shots at his ex-wife!

According to a jewelry expert who spoke with The US Sun on Tuesday, the rapper spent about $154,000 (!!!) on his own wedding ring. We’re not even including his new wife’s bling in the price tag! Damn! Neil Dutta, managing director at Angelic Diamonds, explained:

“Kanye’s new wedding band is a lot more extravagant than his previous ring from his marriage to Kim Kardashian.”

Kanye’s ring features a 3-carat emerald diamond set on a platinum band, making it worth the pretty penny! You can take a look HERE. But here’s the crazy part: this is hundreds of thousands more than his wedding ring while married to Kim!

Back when the pair married in 2014, the Hurricane vocalist spent just over a grand on his (very simplistic) ring at the time. According to the expert, Kanye’s former ring was a simple yellow gold 3mm band worth about $1,800. Yes, that’s $152,200 less than his new piece! Wowza.

At the time, the low cost didn’t seem so strange. While it looks like a dig now, the expert actually thinks this may be a clear way the controversial fashion designer is trying to show how his two relationships are very different. Neil noted:

“Simple bands are usually worn by stars who prefer a private life with their family away from the spotlight.”

Makes sense. He and Kim did go on to welcome four kids together, though we can’t say they were particularly “private” about any of that. Still, he was marrying her out of the love of his heart. As for Bianca, well, Neil added:

“Kanye’s marriage to Bianca is not legal as the couple never obtained a marriage certificate. By doing this, the couple is choosing to break from tradition and could be opting for a flashier ring to exhibit their commitment to one another.”

So, perhaps bigger isn’t always better? Cause it sure sounds like Neil thinks the newlyweds may be overcompensating for the non-legal nuptials! And by choosing a much more expensive wedding band, Ye’s probably trying to push Kim’s buttons, too! (And it seems to be working…)

As we’ve been following, it’s unclear how long the performer and architectural designer have been together, though Bianca, who is from Melbourne, Australia, joined the Yeezy team in November 2020. It’s presumably only been a matter of months — or even weeks! They were first spotted wearing wedding rings while having lunch in Beverly Hills earlier this month.

This quick union apparently has the SKIMS founder worried AF, especially concerning the couple’s shared kids, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3. According to another US Sun source on Monday, Kim is hoping to arrange some face-to-face time with the 28-year-old to discuss her role as a stepmother. They dished:

“She’s sent a message through her team to Kanye’s team, basically saying congratulations, and given that it looks like Bianca may soon becoming a stepmom to the kids, she would like to have a sit down to get to know her in a private meeting.”

While Kim has already started to “vet” Bianca (as she does with anyone who will be around the little ones), it’s unclear if the new girl has met the kids. A source did insist Kim is “furious” with Ye’s double standards (after he slammed Pete Davidson for spending time with their kids), so it’s possible. He sure is moving fast! Thoughts? Do you think Kanye was trying to shade Kim with his lavish purchase? Sound OFF (below)!

