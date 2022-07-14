Tom Brady Confesses The 'Hard Part' Of Parenting -- And It Makes Us Want To Poke Our Eyes Out!

Tom Brady lives the good life — and he wants to make sure his kids know it.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has earned it, of course. He’s one of the most successful quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL! And his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, is known and revered worldwide. So the hundreds of millions of dollars they’ve amassed through their respective careers is certainly a nice reward for their accomplishments.

But it’s also apparently a drag on parenting the couple’s children… Wait, really?!

The 44-year-old football star spoke up on a recent episode of Spotify‘s Drive podcast, and explained how his and his wife’s younger days differ WILDLY from their children. In fact, Brady and the 41-year-old model have considered that as they raise 12-year-old son Benjamin and 9-year-old daughter Vivian. (Tom also has 14-year-old son John “Jack” Brady who he co-parents with ex Bridget Moynahan, of course.)

Referencing the uncommon nature of family life in the public eye, Tom explained on the podcast that he tries to make his children relatable by giving them “experiences that are more along the lines of what most kids go through.” Still, he acknowledged that his young ones “have experiences that a lot of kids never do have.”

Yep! That’s literally what privilege is all about! At least he’s acknowledging it, TBH.

In fact, Brady hypothesized that his “middle-class” beginnings, and even more so the humble youth of his wife, is an asset to help guide his kids along as they grow up:

“My wife grew up in rural Brazil, the farthest state south, Rio Grande do Sul, very small kind of farming town, very simple girl. There are two bedrooms in their house — one for their parents and one for her and her five sisters. I grew up in, I would say, a middle-class family in California. My dad worked his ass off for our family. My mom stayed at home [and] took care of us kids, and I saw my mom work every day to make food for us at night and wash our clothes.”

Definitely makes it all relative!

But here’s where things get interesting (and a little annoying). Tom admitted that while he has “screwed up a lot of things” as a parent, he has given his kids a remarkably luxurious life more than they could have ever dreamed:

“We have people that clean for us. We have people that make our food. We have people that drive us to the airport if we need that. … We get off a plane and there’s people waiting there for us and we get ushered in.”

Must be nice! But it’s not so great for his kids. He says getting his kids to realize their immense privilege is “probably the hardest thing” about parenting them. The hardest???

He added:

“That’s my kids’ reality, which is the hard part to say, ‘Guys, this is not the way reality really is. … What can we do about that?'”

Oh yeah, it must be soooo hard. All that money, and fame, and influence, and connections, and…

TBH, we get it. He actually does make a decent point about being worried his kids are becoming too sheltered by being raised on easy mode. Spoiler alert, they are. Sorry, it’s inevitable! Even if you take some good steps, like making them get jobs and volunteer work for charities, that kind of thing, there’s still going to be a safety net in their minds that poor kids just don’t have.

While it’s nice Tom even sees there’s a problem, it’s not like he’s doing anything but complaining about it at the moment. So yeah, Twitter users felt some type of way about the comments! After all, there are plenty of people for whom “probably the hardest thing” about parenting is not having the money to pay for their kids’ healthcare, education, etc. So yeah, the masses weren’t exactly feeling his pain there:

“Very courageous of him to parent while being so rich” “Tom, I hate to hear about you struggling like this and I’d love to help in any way possible! My Venmo is open if you’d like to get rid of some of that terrible wealth you got over there.” “We focus so much on the little things like war in Ukraine and homelessness, but not enough attention is given to the plight of billionaires with super model wives.” ‘Poor parents have it too easy’ — Tom Brady” “Thoughts and Prayers” “Sucks being able to give your kids every advantage.” “That’s gotta be hard for him” “God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers” “Gotta admit. Not being able to use the ‘we can’t afford it’ line has gotta be tough. That’s all my parents would say to me growing up. Imagine if I could just google their net worth and prove them wrong…”

OK, that last one is actually pretty funny. Reactions, Perezcious readers??

