Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Still 'Have Not Reconciled'! She's Living WHERE?!

Oof, we have bad news for all the fans of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen hoping this little spat was just going to go away. This update may have y’all feeling more deflated than, well… you know…

As you may have heard last week, the GOAT quarterback and his supermodel wife are reportedly in the middle of something of an impromptu separation after getting into a HUGE fight.

Per reporting in Page Six, the couple have been sparring over Tom’s decision to unretire and do another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after promising her he was going to spend more time with their family. A source told the outlet:

“Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

How far did the fight go? Gisele allegedly STORMED OUT and went to Costa Rica!

Now, the timeline is a little fuzzy on this… but what we do know is that Tom took a week and a half off from the team, starting on August 11 — leaving fans and NFL experts alike scratching their heads. At the time of his return he’d only tell reporters:

“It’s all personal, you know. Everyone’s got different situations that they’re dealing with. We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s**t going on, so just gotta figure out life the best you can. It’s a continuous process.”

The working theory is that after Gisele left, he had to come home and take care of the kids. He reportedly went to visit his wife during that time as well. Maybe to try and patch things up and beg her to come home?

Well, she did eventually return to Florida — but NOT to their family compound in Tampa. Over the weekend she was spotted with the couple’s kids — 14-year-old son Benjamin and 9-year-old daughter Vivian — at the Tidal Cove Water Park in Aventura, just north of Miami Beach.

Now Page Six‘s sources have weighed in to make it clear this may be a return to the States, but it is NOT a reconciliation! Apparently Gisele wasn’t just near Miami on a day trip, she’s staying there! An insider spilled:

“Gisele isn’t back with Tom. She flew back to Florida to be with her kids but hasn’t been to their home in Tampa.”

Whoa! Is this really happening? Are they going to break up over this? If the projected timeline is right, this has been going on 3 and a half weeks! That’s a legit separation! The source says Tom is trying — and there’s reason to be hopeful still:

“Tom is still hoping they can reconcile. Gisele has told him she’s leaving him before, and they always made up when she cooled down.”

Whoa. We hope so. Another source close to the couple has already denied they’re getting a divorce. But it sounds like that could still be where things are heading if this doesn’t get patched up. And if Tom is too busy playing football, we don’t see how it can be…

What do YOU think? Could they actually split up for good??

[Image via Gisele Bündchen/Instagram.]