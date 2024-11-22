Got A Tip?

Gisele Bündchen Says There’s ‘No Perfect Roadmap’ Amid New Pregnancy!

Gisele Bündchen Says There’s ‘No Perfect Roadmap’ To Life In New IG Post Amid Her Pregnancy! 

Gisele Bündchen is taking a moment to reflect!

On Thursday, the supermodel took to Instagram to post an inspirational message about how there is “no perfect roadmap” to life. But she looks like she’s already at the destination!

The caption was offered alongside pictures of the 44-year-old enjoying the sunshine on a dock with a mug in her hand and reading a book. She wrote:

“There’s no guide to life, no perfect roadmap to follow. But remember everything you are, is a choice! To feel good, to be healthy, and to cultivate a positive mindset are daily choices that only you can commit to. Each day presents the opportunity to choose habits that nourish your body, uplift your spirit, and guide you toward the life you truly want to live.”

Gisele knows all too well that there’s “no guide” or “perfect roadmap” to life! Over the past couple of years, she’s gone through some huge, unexpected changes — starting with her divorce from Tom Brady after 13 years of marriage. She then moved on with her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. Now, the Victoria’s Secret angel is pregnant with their first child together! She’s already a mom to 14-year-old son Benjamin and 11-year-old daughter Vivian, and now they’re going to have a surprise sibling. A lot has happened! However, Gisele is done making any more life-changing decisions — like when it comes to marriage! No matter how much Joaquim wants them to get hitched, it’s not happening at this moment!

For now, it appears she is happy and living the life she wants! Reactions to her post, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Gisele Bündchen/Instagram, Good Morning America/Valente BrothersTV/YouTube]

Nov 22, 2024 06:14am PDT

