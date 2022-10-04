Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Have Reportedly Hired Divorce Lawyers! Oh No!

Oh, s**t! Things might really be over for good!

According to multiple sources who spoke with Page Six on Tuesday, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are looking into ending their relationship officially — and have each already retained divorce lawyers. Whoa.

As we’ve been following, the couple hit a rough patch in the last few weeks following a reported fight. While initial reports claimed Tom’s decision to rejoin the NFL was the center of contention, other insiders have downplayed football’s part in their schism, insisting the pair just grew apart. Either way, it seems there’s no turning back now!

One source in the know sounded particularly disappointed to hear a divorce is on the horizon, telling the outlet:

“I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is.”

While sources close to Bündchen have called it “sexist” to say the split is based on her issues with Tom’s decision to unretire, this insider says it did play a role:

“As with many marriages, it’s not just one thing. Gisele has made it clear that she worried about Tom playing football and that they had had many talks about it. But they have had a series of blowups over the past few years, and this time it looks like there’s no going back.”

Sad!

While we’ve seen couples split and get back together before, it’s unlikely Tom and Gisele, who have been married since 2009, will backtrack, the source contended:

“I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

End of an era. Truly.

Other insiders close to the Super Bowl champion and supermodel insist they are both very involved with their kids’ lives and plan to share joint custody moving forward. The estranged couple share Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. Brady is also dad to Jack, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan. Thankfully, custody doesn’t seem to be a problem!

The divorce could get trickier when they start divvying up their finances, though — including real estate properties alone that altogether cost around $26 million!

In December 2020, the pair made their most recent purchase, buying a $17 million home on Indian Creek Island in Miami. It’s been nicknamed the “Billionaires Bunker.” They reportedly had plans to knock down the 5,172-square-foot, five-bedroom mansion to build a new home on the two-acre lot, but work has been understandably stalled in light of their marital issues.

Meanwhile, they also own a $3.6 million condo at 70 Vestry St. in Tribeca, New York as well as a $5.7 million property at the Yellowstone Club in Montana. Insiders believe the supermodel’s favorite property is their home on the Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica, where the family often vacations. It’s unclear how much the home is worth.

On top of all of this, in the last year, the athlete’s net worth skyrocketed from $180 million to $250 million. In May, Forbes reported he is now the ninth highest paid athlete in the world, including endorsement deals from Under Armour, Sam Adams, Foot Locker, and Tag Heuer. Will they battle it out over these funds?? Seems like it could be an expensive split!

Last we heard from the couple, they were reportedly going to hunker down together in Miami during Hurricane Ian after Tom and the children fled Tampa. However, they were never spotted together so it’s unclear if that ended up happening. In fact, a Page Six source now claims they were both in Miami but staying separately. They couldn’t even ride out a storm together? How symbolic…

Such a bummer to see things are headed toward a legal split! We just hope it doesn’t get too messy for the kids’ sake! Tom and Gisele haven’t filed for divorce yet, but they will likely submit the paperwork in Florida since they primarily live there, legal experts told the outlet. Neither star has commented on the speculation at this time. Reactions?

