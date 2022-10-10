Antonio Brown Throws Shade At Tom Brady's Marriage Troubles With Gisele Bündchen!

Antonio Brown isn’t holding back!

The free agent wide receiver, who starred alongside Tom Brady with both the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is throwing shade at his former quarterback! And this isn’t the first time AB has acted out amid Tom’s ongoing marital troubs with Gisele Bündchen. Uh-oh!

On Sunday morning, in the hours before the 45-year-old QB was preparing for the Bucs’ eventual 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons, his former wideout was wildin’ out on Instagram. Brown took to his Instagram account and shared this shocking altered shot with his 11 million followers (below):

Yes, that’s the cover of a children’s book titled Daddy Doesn’t Live Here Anymore: A Book About Divorce.

And yes, the man walking away from the family home has been altered to resemble Tom — while the woman standing with the girl on the porch has been swapped out for the Brazilian-born model. And yes, that’s Brown in the window looking out!!

So shady!!!

Of course, Tom and Gisele have lawyered up for their apparent looming divorce battle. But still, did AB have to go there?!

On Twitter, fans slammed the wide receiver for the post. They rightfully pointed out how Tom helped AB get back in the game with Tampa Bay — and even let the pass catcher stay in his Florida home when Brown first moved down to play in 2020. Here are a few of the shocked reactions (below):

“Imagine the guy that gave you your only shot left in the nfl, wanted to see you succeed just to disrespect him in the end of your relevance” “Why? Dude took you in & you clown him, foul!!!” “Crazy how your [sic] disrespecting the man who gave you an opportunity to play football when no one else did and was the reason you won a Super Bowl” “You a whole clown. Tom did everything for you and you trolling him and talking about his wife?”

They’re not wrong!

Of course, this follows a week after AB posted another super suspect shot on his IG. Last Sunday, the 34-year-old shaded Tom with this old screenshot of himself embracing the model momma:

And now, the divorce book.

So sus!!!

