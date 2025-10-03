Watch Actress Find Out LIVE She 'Got Replaced By Hawk Tuah' In New TV Show -- And Haliey Welch Responds!

Oh, no! An actress is freaking out after she got unknowingly replaced by the viral “Hawk Tuah Girl” in Glen Powell‘s new show!

This week, Glen’s comedy series Chad Powers dropped on Hulu. Internet comedian Brittney Rae Carrera seemingly threw a watch party with friends to celebrate her cameo in the show — only to find out mid-watch that she was re-cast! Oh, no! Brittney didn’t take it well as she paused the show and screamed in a video posted on Wednesday:

“They replaced me with Hawk Tuah?! This is my scene!”

After playing more of the scene and confirming it was the same lines as what she filmed, she shouted:

“I just literally, like, just realized that I f**king got replaced by Hawk Tuah! Hawk Tuah, what the f**k?!”

She was SO upset! Take a look:

“Hawk Tuah Girl,” real name Haliey Welch, gained fame last year after going viral when she made a joke about oral sex. If you’ve spent time on the internet, you’ve likely heard about her! So, it seems like they switched out the actresses to get a more famous face on screen!

But because Brittney’s gone viral for making skits online, some weren’t convinced this was the real deal. But it is! The actress has a post on her page from last December that shows her on set with a call sheet listing her as performing alongside Glen.

Reps for Chad Powers also confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that Brittney did shoot for a day — but ultimately wouldn’t be in the episode. And now her replacement is speaking out, too!

Taking to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Haliey addressed Brittney’s recasting claims, sharing:

“Hey guys. I’ve been tagged in a lot of videos of @brittanyraeallday saying I ‘replaced her’ in Chad Powers, I’ve been in contact with her and we’re cool. I wasn’t aware that the role had been filled prior.”

The viral sensation insisted she didn’t set out to hurt anyone:

“It was as simple as this: I was called and asked to be in a tv series with Glenn [sic] Powell and I said yes (bc duh it’s Glen Powell). I wasn’t made aware this was happening and it was in no way malicious at all. I actually love her content and think she is a funny and sweet girl.”

The rising comedian shared the post to her page, responding:

“I am not upset with Haliey Welch at all I hope one day she will teach me how to spit on that thang.”

LMFAO!

Previously, Haliey told People of the experience:

“I was ticked to death when they asked. They sent me a script, and they ended up changing it a bit. But I didn’t say too much — I was just happy to be there.”

Re-castings suck, but they happen all the time for various reasons! It’s not Haliey’s fault at all. A little heads up would’ve been nice, though!!

Reactions, y’all?? Sound OFF (below)!

