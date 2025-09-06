Hot New Couple Alert? Austin Butler Spotted Out On Cozy Date With Emily Ratajkowski In NYC After Zoë Kravitz Romance Rumors!

Move over Zoë Kravitz! Austin Butler is now sparking romance rumors with a new woman in Hollywood!

The 34-year-old actor was spotted out in New York City on Friday night with none other than Emily Ratajkowski! According to pictures obtained by TMZ, the pair were enjoying drinks at the Waverly Inn in the West Village, and they looked pretty cozy together! Ch-ch-check out snapshots of Austin and Emily (below):

Sources told the outlet that the supermodel had a martini while the Elvis star sipped on an old-fashioned, but they skipped eating at the restaurant altogether. They reportedly didn’t show a ton of PDA and mainly talked for two hours, though Emily leaned into Austin at times. The insiders also mentioned he wrapped an arm around her shoulder at one point. Oooh!

And that wasn’t the only time Austin and Emily were caught together recently! They were also seen at an after party for the premiere of Caught Stealing in NYC last month and photographed together. Swipe to slide 6 to ch-ch-check them out (below):

Was that night the start of something new for them? Hmm…

It was recently speculated that Austin was seeing Zoë due to their flirty and cozy public interactions with each other. However, right after the Caught Stealing co-stars sparked romance rumors, she stepped out arm-in-arm with Harry Styles in Rome, and an eyewitness later came forward to say they were also “making out” in London! Then they are in New York together this week! What is their status, though? Sources say Zoë and Harry are “very new” and only “friends with benefits” at this time. Meanwhile, nothing is reportedly going on with Austin. They are pals only. Now it appears The Carrie Diaries alum is getting close to EmRata.

And you know what’s crazy? If you know the lore, you’re freaking out right now over their sighting! Perezcious readers may recall that two years ago, Emily sparked romance rumors with HARRY! Someone caught them on video making out on the streets of Tokyo in March 2023! Wow! What a wild turn of events! Zoe and Harry are now a thing, and Austin and Emily are possibly together! Who could have predicted this?

What are your thoughts on this potential new celebrity couple? Drop ’em in the comments!

