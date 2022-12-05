Can't Turn Away! GMA3 Ratings Have Gone Way UP Amid T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach's Affair Drama!

Will this get T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach back on the air?!

As we’ve always said, there’s something viewers love more than just the news — DRAMA! And Good Morning America has loads of it right now! Amid reports of T.J. and Amy’s affair, fans have been tuning to ABC in droves to catch the co-stars’ romance for their own eyes, and it’s resulting in ratings gold!

According to TMZ on Monday, ratings for GMA3: What You Need to Know have increased by 20% since two weeks ago. AKA everyone watching at home loves this scandal!!

Related: T.J. Holmes Once Said He’s ‘A Marriage Proponent’ Before GMA Affairs!

Let’s break down the numbers to prove it. On November 17 and November 18, several days before the world knew about the co-anchors’ fling, the GMA3 series pulled in 1.497 million and 1.544 million total viewers, respectively, per the outlet. Not too shabby. But what happened after their affair was exposed?!

Well, well, well. On December 1 (one day after they made headlines), the show aired to 1.810 rabid viewers. Whoa! This, of course, was when T.J. and Amy were both allowed to continue co-hosting the series despite the drama, and it was clearly the right decision ratings-wise. We bet the numbers for the rest of the week were even higher! People just can’t turn off the scandal!!

But things might not be looking up for the show anymore… As we’ve been reporting this week, the pair were pulled from their on-screen positions on Monday morning amid the controversy. It remains unclear when/if they’ll return to their regular roles. Perhaps these numbers will be enough to get them back on the air sooner!? Or maybe fans will lose interest now that they’ve been replaced? Hmm. Thoughts? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Good Morning America/YouTube]