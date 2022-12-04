T.J. Holmes Once Said He's ‘A Marriage Proponent’ Before GMA Affairs!

Welp, we can add this to the list of things that did not age well…

After T.J. Holmes‘ alleged affairs made headlines this week, Entertainment Tonight dug up some old comments from the 45-year-old journalist in which he had gushed about the sanctity of marriage. He previously said in a 2014 audition to become a host at ET:

“Marriage gets a bad rap so many times. I’m such a marriage proponent. I want everybody to get married. I think everybody should, and I think you’re better off in doing so.”

T.J. claims to be a huge proponent of marriage – yet he allegedly cannot even remain faithful while in one. Yikes! As we’ve been reporting, he has been at the center of a massive scandal after it came to light he has been in a relationship with Good Morning America co-anchor Amy Robach. That’s not all. It was also dropped that he had a years-long affair with a former producer from the show!

According to sources for Page Six, the television personality, who has been married to Marilee Fiebig since 2010, had been in a three-year affair with Natasha Singh between 2016 and 2019. The pair began their relationship long distance as she worked on the show in the El Lay office, with T.J. meeting up with her whenever he traveled to the west coast. Things between them became more serious when she moved to New York in 2018:

“She fell in love with him. He had a key to her apartment.”

Marilee eventually found out about the affair in 2019 after discovering some emails, resulting in Holmes ending the relationship with Natasha. No wonder he wrote in an anniversary post to his wife a year later that he “gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk” out the door…

Then, years later, it came out that T.J. and Amy were having a secret dalliance after photos of them holding hands in a car, enjoying a vacation in upstate New York, and getting cozy at a bar dropped. Sources have come forward to state that Amy and her hubby, Andrew Shue, split in August, and T.J. and Marilee broke up before the co-hosts began a relationship. However, an insider for Page Six claimed that Marilee was completely “blindsided” by the affair:

“She’s devastated. She had no idea. They haven’t been together in [a while], but they were trying to work it out.”

