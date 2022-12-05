T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Taken OFF AIR With New Anchors Stepping In On GMA3 Amid Affair Scandal!

So much for not facing any repercussions…

Less than a week after T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were thrust into the hot seat after their months-long secret affair was revealed, they are just now dealing with some business blowback!

According to sources via DailyMail.com on Monday, both of the reporters will be taken off the air this week as those at Good Morning America figure out how to navigate this scandal. Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez are expected to host GMA3: What You Need to Know in the meantime. One insider revealed:

“There is massive confusion internally. ABC News executive Kim [Godwin] has taken them off the air while they deal with this internally.”

Things must be REALLY bad behind the scenes to convince Kim to pull them! Last week, we heard she wanted to keep the loved-up journalists on air to boost ratings, despite other insiders for The Sun claiming they were going “to be pushed out.” T.J. and Amy surprisingly appeared together on both Thursday and Friday’s episodes of the morning show. They were especially cheeky on that second day as they cryptically commented on the drama for the first time, with T.J. teasing:

“You know, it’s too bad it’s Friday. It’s been a great week.”

Awkwardly laughing, Amy seemed skeptical, wondering, “It is?” T.J. continued:

“I just want this one to keep going and going and going. Just enjoy it. Take it all in.”

Amy clapped back:

“Speak for yourself. I’m excited about the weekend. And I’m sure everyone else is too. We all love our Fridays around here. Some of us do, at least.”

In another subtle nod to their scandal later in the show, they joked about taking art classes to provide stress relief during a health and wellness segment with their co-host Dr. Jennifer Ashton. As Jennifer listed the benefits of art therapy, Amy teased:

“We should get an art desk.”

T.J. added:

“We are taking art classes this weekend, Dr. Ashton.”

Using the plural “we” and all! Whoa!

Of course, they were facing lots of controversies last week after photos and videos obtained by Daily Mail were released, showing them galavanting around New York looking cozy as can be — despite both being married to other partners for 12 years! Since the bombshell report, we’ve learned Amy and T.J. split from their significant others in August, though it remains unclear when Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, respectively, learned of their spouses’ new romance.

Earlier on Friday, Amy was spotted moving out of the NYC home she once shared with the Melrose Place actor. She appeared in good spirits while chatting with DM, saying:

“It’s been great. I’ve gotten a lot of support. And, you know, I appreciate everything, and I’m happy to be going to work.”

Not everyone is so happy she’s still got a job, though!

ABC insiders spoke out about the scandal, telling the outlet they’re shocked the couple has continued to be on the air despite the drama:

“Disney needs to step in and take action here. We’re a family-friendly network and these two are not displaying family values or Disney’s values.”

One reason Amy and T.J. may have been allowed on screen until now was that they were originally claiming they hadn’t cheated and instead got together after they each split from their spouse over the summer. Which we might have believed until another report claimed T.J. had a years-long affair with another co-worker years prior! And so yeah… it’s seemingly a pattern of his…

Because of this cheating scandal, the ABC insider added:

“Bob Iger needs to intervene and terminate them both. He should also be asking Kim Godwin [President of ABC News] how this was allowed to happen on her watch.”

Yeesh!

Many behind the scene of the news show (including some of the lead anchors) are also particularly distraught by this romance ordeal since they loved the TV personality’s significant others. Another person shared:

“Everyone loved Andrew at ABC and we felt so bad for him. He is Billy from Melrose Place for God’s sake, what the hell is Amy doing? And T.J., oh T.J. — there is so much more to his story.”

Hah! That’s saying the least! So far, Marilee hasn’t commented on the controversy and Andrew has stayed quiet, except for deleting all traces of his estranged wife on social media. We have a feeling T.J. and Amy aren’t as giggly about the drama this week knowing their jobs are on the line! Reactions?? Do you think it’s a good thing they’ll be off the air? Sound OFF (below)!

