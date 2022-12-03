GMA Awkwardness! Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Sarcastically Laugh About 'Great Week' Amid Affair Reveal!

Well, they may still be smiling like daytime TV hosts, but the veneer of good humor is growing thinner and thinner!

It was revealed this week that GMA co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are months into a torrid affair behind the backs of their respective spouses. While it’s not clear exactly when it started, coworkers think at least since June, when they were in London together covering the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Despite the bombshell being dropped on Wednesday, both pros came into work — only to be watched like never before! Mostly the scrutiny was wasted — save for the fact they were suddenly no longer wearing their wedding rings. Amy reportedly split with her husband, Melrose Place star Andrew Shue, quietly back in August. T.J. has apparently had more trouble making the break from his wife, lawyer Marilee Fiebig — who is said to have been “blindsided” by the affair news this week. Apparently she thought they were still working things out! Eesh!

As the headlines have piled up over the past 48 hours, you can tell the pressure is getting to the TV personalities! On Friday, their cutesy banter had a bitter aftertaste to it as one couldn’t help but think of what was behind every remark. T.J. began by welcoming the audience to the news hour:

“Hey there, everybody. Good afternoon. Welcome to GMA3: What You Need to Know on this Friday. You know, it’s too bad it’s Friday.”

Amy responded in surprise:

“Is it?”

T.J., smiling through every clearly sarcastic word, declared:

“It’s been a great week. I just want this one to keep going and going and going. Just enjoy it… Take it all in.”

Amy hit back immediately, also with a big grin:

“Speak for yourself.”

Yeah, this may seem cheery, but it’s total gallows humor as they’re at the end of the week from hell! Not only do they now have to deal with the affair reveal with all their loved ones — and apparently T.J.’s wife — word is flying around behind the scenes about whether these two will be able to keep their jobs amid their extracurricular escapades. We’d be anxious, too!

Amy continued:

“I am very excited about the weekend. And I’m sure everybody else is, too. We all love our Fridays around here. Some of us do, at least.”

Ha! That last jab! Oh man! They’re laughing, but they are NOT doing well since their affair got exposed, are they? Ch-ch-check out the awkward moment (below)!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Is the public shame going to tear them apart? Or bring them closer together now that they can be open??

[Image via GMA/YouTube.]