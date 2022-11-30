Listen To This: Let It Burn!

We’ve been a fan of Goldie Boutilier for many years and through many names!

The Canadian artist, formerly known as My Name Is Kay and just Kay, has also explored many sounds. She just released a new song that’s unlike anything she’s ever put out and it’s the best thing she’s ever done!!!

Cowboy Gangster Politician sounds like a brilliant song from Stevie Nicks!

Obsessed with this! And you will too!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Goldie Boutilier!