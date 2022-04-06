Man Seen Abusing Little Dog Gets Chased Down & Beaten By Group Including Hunger Games Star Jena Malone!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A disturbing scene unfolded in Hollywood when a group of people were recorded beating a man — so they could stop him from allegedly beating a small dog on a leash.

According to reports, witnesses said the man was dragging and kicking the dog near Sunset Boulevard and the 101 Freeway on Monday. When onlookers saw what the man was doing, they reportedly ganged up and chased him down to give him a beating.

Bizarrely enough, one of the witnesses was Hunger Games actress Jena Malone, who told NBCLA she was one of the several people who got out of their car to help.

Related: Woman Mauled By Pit Bulls Wakes From Coma To Learn She Has No Arms

The Neon Demon star explained:

“I pulled over and started chasing him. Because it’s absolutely not OK.”

After the news broke, Malone took to Twitter to explain to her followers what happened. She wrote:

“I’m sorry that it ended in a brawl, but the dog was going to die. No question. I can’t imagine the level of torture it had suffered until this point. And now it’s safe in a hospital. Still no word on its owner.”

The actress later shared that the LAPD arrested the man on suspicion of animal cruelty, writing:

“Also because it important to know, I saw the man get arrested and he wasn’t bleeding and seemed coherent after this filmed altercation.”

The LAPD apparently sided with the animal lovers. They didn’t file charges against the group who attacked the man. The dog was taken by animal control.

While speaking to NBCLA’s cameraman just before police arrived, the man, who has not been identified by authorities, said he didn’t think the dog was hurt. He shared:

“That’s why I did it, it’s my mother’s dog and he should obey me.”

The owner contacted NBC4 late Tuesday, saying her son took the dog, Champion, and that he had suffered a broken leg but was going to recover.

Jena shared a similar update in a third tweet, writing:

“Update: the dog was chipped and back with his owner. The dog had been missing for a week. His name is champion and is happily out of hospital and with his owner. Watch out for the go fund me link soon. His multiple surgeries will be a lot for the owner to take care of alone”

The actress shared the link for the GoFundMe page hours later, tweeting:

Here’s the link to Champions go fund me page https://t.co/3jGvXPGwP4 — Jena Malone (@MaloneJena) April 6, 2022

Such a crazy situation! Watch it all go down in the video (below).

[Image via Screenrant/NBCLA]