Gwen Stefani Shares Amazing Photos Of Her 'Dream' Wedding To Blake Shelton -- LOOK!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton just enjoyed the best day of their life together as a couple!

As we reported over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, the No Doubt front woman and the country crooner tied the knot on Saturday at Blake’s beautiful ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. And while details weren’t abundant for a few days there, now, we’re learning — and seeing — quite a bit more about just how the whole thing went down!

On Monday evening, two days after the ceremony, Gwen shared a series of amazing pics from the romantic nuptials to her Instagram account. Captioning the photos with “dreams do come true,” the carousel shows the two lovebirds in three classic wedding poses together, including cutting a massive, traditionally-designed wedding cake!

Love it! BTW, Blake also shared that same set of photos in a re-post to his own Instagram account.

Already following his wife’s lead, we see. Just like a good husband should! LOLz!

In addition to those amazing pics (above), Gwen also posted two more memorable shots to her social media feed: a black and white snap of her Vera Wang “party dress” for the special night and a boomerang video showing herself wearing a floral robe and flipping her veil up to uncover her face!

So sweet!

And yes, it feels like you do need a party dress when you marry Blake Shelton. The reception after the ceremony must have been something else out on that Oklahoma ranch!

Her stylist Rob Zangardi couldn’t help but gush about her wedding day outfits on IG, too, including a photo of a sweet tribute to Blake and her boys, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo! Take a close look at the embroidery on her stunning veil in his post:

The Today Show popped up on Tuesday morning with more details about the actual event, too!

Carson Daly was not only in attendance for the intimate event, but he actually officiated it! So perfect, considering his own longtime connection to both Gwen and Blake on The Voice! Carson called the ceremony a “perfect blend of country and glamour, just like Blake and Gwen! He also divulged that the Ol’ Red singer rocked his trademark blue jeans while Gwen showed out in a Vera Wang gown — with the whole thing going down in a chapel Blake himself built specifically for this moment! Awww!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tied the knot over the weekend! Carson Daly officiated the wedding and shares an inside look at the special day. pic.twitter.com/re1QtTTVdw — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 6, 2021

Awww! That Carson quote about the couple being “like if you paired delicious friend chicken with a glass of champagne” is so on point. The perfect description!

Now, we’re just wondering whether we’re ever going to hear that song Blake wrote in place of his vows. That must have been such an emotional moment for everyone in attendance!

What a memorable weekend for the happy couple! It’s been a wonderful six years together so far for this at-first unlikely duo, and now, forever is on deck! We couldn’t be happier for them!

Congratulations, Gwen and Blake!

