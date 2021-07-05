Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are Married!

It’s officially official — Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are officially man and wife!

The fun A-list couple got married over the holiday weekend — apparently on Sunday, to be exact, after multiple media outlets captured pictures of what appears to be the set-up of a special wedding ceremony at a specially-made chapel on Blake’s ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

According to People, the 51-year-old legendary No Doubt front woman and the 45-year-old country music crooner made things official now eight months after they initially got engaged back in October of 2020.

Page Six posted photos from above of what appear to be wedding festivities happening at the singer’s ranch in the Sooner State. Neither Gwen nor Blake have themselves confirmed the nuptials on their social media accounts — at least, not yet!

All this great news comes weeks after Stefani shared that her family had recently celebrated her love with a bridal shower. In a selfie video shot last month, she laughed about being “kidnapped” by her family and showered with gifts and cards as the “Bride to be” for the fun event.

And a month earlier than that, Blake openly joked with USA Today about how the wedding would be “classless” with “literally everything fried [food]” if he alone were in charge of planning it. Judging by those HIGHlarious comments, then, can we assume Gwen (and a professional wedding planner, or two!) was more in charge of the specifics of the big day?!

LOLz!

The marriage this weekend marks a long time in coming for Blake and Gwen, who bonded back on the set of The Voice in 2015 after each one was getting over their respective divorces — Shelton from Miranda Lambert, and Stefani from Bush front man Gavin Rossdale. While they both admit they weren’t looking to start anything serious at that point when they connected, well, their clear chemistry had a very different idea!

And now six years later, here we are. What a love story! And such a fun time of the year — and a special place in Blake’s home town — to make the wedding happen and link up their lives officially for ever and ever!

What do U think of Gwen and Blake getting hitched like this, Perezcious readers?! Are U happy for the loving couple, or what?? Sound OFF with your take on these two down in the comments (below)…

