Gwyneth Paltrow Describes Teen Daughter Apple’s ‘Sense Of Entitlement’ As ‘Beautiful’ — Here’s Why!

Gwyneth Paltrow believes her daughter Apple Martin has a huge “sense of entitlement” — but that’s actually a good thing!

The Oscar winner gushed over the 16-year-old during a virtual appearance at the Adobe MAX conference on Wednesday, telling listeners that she’s very pleased with the women Apple and her friends are striving to become.

The comments came when the Avengers: Endgame actress was asked about female representation in entertainment. She noted that although currently “we’re laying the groundwork for the change” through movements like #MeToo and Black Lives Matter, Gen Z-ers like Apple will make sure the patriarchy will never bounce back to the way it was.

The Goop goddess explained:

“The patriarchy itself feels like it’s cracking and starting to embrace a much wider variety of voices and races and genders. By the time my daughter is in the workforce, those girls are not going to stand for it. When I see my daughter with her friends, they are so empowered.”

Hell yeah!

The 48-year-old went on to describe her daughter — whom she shares with ex Chris Martin — as having a sense of “entitlement” in making sure the playing field is equal for all races, genders, and sexual orientations, adding:

“They have, and I mean this word in the best possible way, a sense of entitlement that’s beautiful. It’s not spoiled, [they] are here for what the boys are going to get too. I find it very uplifting and heartening that we all seem to be going in this direction together.”

AH-Mazing!

It’s a really good point how important it is for girls not to be saddled with lower expectations just because that’s how things are. That kind of patriarchal indoctrination keeps women from demanding what’s rightfully theirs!

Naturally, the businesswoman regularly gushes over the woman her daughter is becoming. Back in May, Gwynny shared a photo of the teen (with her consent, we assume) in a special birthday tribute on Instagram, writing:

“I can’t believe I’m actually writing these words but… happy sweet sixteen my darling girl. You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor. I have the best time being your mom. I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades. I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times. I’m sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything.”

We can’t wait for Apple and her friends to lead us to a better tomorrow!

