Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She 'Went Totally Off The Rails' Drinking Whiskey Every Night In Lockdown

Quarantine was rough, y’all!!

Gwyneth Paltrow might be one of Hollywood’s elite, but she’s not ashamed to admit lockdown took a toll on her body and health. After previously admitting to gaining some weight during the stressful start of the pandemic, the Goop founder just revealed how that happened — and it wasn’t just stress eating.

Related: Gwyneth Celebrates Son Moses Martin’s 15th Birthday With Rare Photos!

Speaking to Mirror on Saturday, the Iron Man lead confessed she became a bit too friendly with a bottle of whiskey while in isolation. The actress candidly shared:

“I drank alcohol during quarantine. I was drinking seven nights a week and making pasta and eating bread. I went totally off the rails. I mean, who drinks multiple drinks seven nights a week? Like that’s not healthy.”

Drinks and carbs. Yeah, that’ll throw you off…

BTW, her drink of choice was so very Gwyneth — a take on a Whiskey Sour but with quinoa somehow. She explained:

“I love whiskey and I make this fantastic drink called the Buster Paltrow, which I named after my grandfather who loved whiskey sours. And it’s this great quinoa whiskey from this distillery in Tennessee with maple syrup and lemon juice. It’s just heaven.”

The problem is the amount of Busters she was downing:

“I would have two of those every night of quarantine.”

Two every night?? Yeesh, no wonder she was saying it wasn’t healthy.

Gwyneth said she got used to it and only got hungover “very occasionally” because:

“A) I’m too old to not hold my liquor and B) I’m too old to have a hangover.”

LOLz! Gwyn is only 48 btw.

But when she does get hung over she has a surefire cure that is the most Goopy thing we’ve ever heard of: the momma-of-two reaches for an egg sandwich and an IV. If only we all had an extra intravenous drip laying around we probably wouldn’t get too hungover either…

Related: Gwyneth Can’t Help But Make Jokes After GOOP Invents Their Own Vibrator!

Along with the booze, the performer also divulged another vice that crept up in quarantine — a craving for a cigarette with her nightly drinks. Thinking back on her past habits, she admitted:

“I miss it.”

We’re sure those Buster Paltrows really took the edge off during the mind-bogglingly depressing year that was 2020. And with pasta constantly on the menu, the wellness guru really let loose and was enjoying every moment of her pandemic diet.

But it sounds like now the wellness icon is back on track and doing fine. Which is fantastic to hear because there are a lot of other ways drinking two whiskeys a night can go…

What was YOUR big quarantine vice??

[Image via Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram]