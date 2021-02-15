Gwyneth Paltrow Can't Help But Make Jokes After GOOP Invents Their Own Vibrator!

Gwyneth Paltrow has jokes!

The Avengers Endgame actress and lifestyle empress beat her fans to the punch when it came to making fun of her for her latest innovation. In case you hadn’t heard, GOOP gave the ladies of the world a very special Valentine’s Day weekend gift — they invented their very own vibrator!

Video: Gwyneth Resolves To Swear Less After Dropping F-Bomb In GOP Ad

Yes, the lifestyle company has finally moved out of the stone age and traded egg-shaped rocks for a more sophisticated (and much healthier) device, the Double-Sided Wand Vibrator.

(Yes, the ad below is Safe For Work. LOLz!)

Gwyneth, who is used to being the butt of jokes after selling a candle literally called “This Smells Like My Vagina,” is more than ready to laugh at herself this time around.

When activist Cleo Wade posted on Instagram:

“Y’all, @GwynethPaltrow spent the pandemic creating her own vibrator. What an icon.”

Gwyn embraced the buzz, quipping:

“Had to pass the time, you know?”

But she wasn’t through sharing in the laughter. She also posted a HIGHlarious meme in which she took that famous photo of her holding her Oscar gleefully after the Shakespeare In Love win and replaced the award with something a little less prestigious — but perhaps no less fulfilling. You can see it HERE. You can also learn more about the water-resistant, rechargeable, Wonder-Ball-topped vibrator — you know, for meme purposes — HERE.

[Image via WENN/Instar/GOOP/YouTube.]