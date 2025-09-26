Simon Cowell's Unusual Clap Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons!

Simon Cowell is getting a taste of his own medicine!

The longtime talent competition judge is getting widely judged online for his eye-catching clap! The America’s Got Talent star was on The Jennifer Hudson Show Monday, so as per tradition, he had to walk through the Spirit Tunnel to get to the stage. As the crew sang him a personalized song set to the tune of The Greatest Showman, the 65-year-old was seen strolling through with an uncomfortable smile and an unusual clap.

Related: Simon Cowell Was Offered Money To Judge A Couple Having Sex!

It seems like he liked the attention, though, because when he got to the end, he joked:

“Can I do that again?”

They even discussed it during his segment of the show, in which he dished:

“I asked where you came up with the idea, and they told me the idea. It’s like the best way of coming on the show, seriously, I’ve ever done in my life.”

He even asked if he could “steal” the idea for AGT, gushing:

“It’s seriously brilliant. I want to do it twice. I might do it on the way back.”

LOLz!

Jennifer Hudson said only “if you invite us to do it for you.” Smart! Watch the Spirit Tunnel:

Sadly for him, fans weren’t as into it! Taking to TikTok comments, viewers roasted the music exec:

“Is this his first time clapping? Why is he clapping like that? ” “He’s judged music for over a decade and somehow never found out how to clap on beat” “I think we just seen Simon Cowell nervous for the first time in history” “Wow. and he has all that power in the MUSIC industry.” “Awe! He’s so awkward it’s sweet” “He’s so uncomfortable hahaha” “His little [clap, heart hands, clap, heart hands] is cracking me up”

It was such a cat-like clap, too! Hah! Others were just shocked to see his full body after witnessing him sit at a judges’ table so long:

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen Simon in full” “Just realizing I’ve never seen him standing up.” “He got legs?”

LMFAO!

He certainly made a lasting impression with this clap!! Probably not the one he was going for, but you win some, you lose some!

Watch more of his talk show appearance (below):

Reactions??

[Image via The Jennifer Hudson Show/YouTube/TikTok]