In Mom Mode! Hailey Bieber Shares NOSTALGIC First Post Since Welcoming Baby Jack!!

Hailey Bieber Shares Super Nostalgic First Post Since Welcoming Baby Jack!!

Hailey Bieber is leaning into mom life!

The model shared her first social media post since welcoming her son Jack Blues with her husband Justin Bieber, and it seems like she’s truly enjoying her new role!

Taking to her Instagram Story on Monday — just a few days after JB announced the birth of the baby boy — the 27-year-old posted a video of herself watching the 1988 film The Land Before Time. And on the screen was a scene that really hinted at how she’s feeling! It featured a baby dinosaur hatching out of an egg with a big smile. Just like her little baby boy just hatched! Aww!!

Ch-ch-check it out:

(c) Hailey Bieber/Instagram & Universal Pictures

Seems like this was her super nostalgic way of doubly confirming the arrival of the little one!

Fans also guessed on X (Twitter) that she and her hubby may have been snuggled up with their newborn while watching the animated movie. Cute!! We bet there will be a lot of family movie nights in their future! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Hailey Bieber/Justin Bieber/Instagram]

Aug 27, 2024 10:00am PDT

