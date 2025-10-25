Hailey Bieber 'Not Ashamed' To Reveal THIS About Parenting Style With Justin!

Got A Tip?

Hailey Bieber has some help with her baby boy — and she is not afraid to admit it!

During an interview on the In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele podcast on Friday, the Rhode Beauty founder opened up about being a mom now. Hailey shared that she is “super, super, super hands-on with my son.” However, she and husband Justin Bieber are not doing it alone. The model admitted they do receive “full-time help” with Jack Blues, saying:

“I do have help, I have full-time help, and I’m super not ashamed to say that, and I would never shy away from talking about that because I wouldn’t be able to have my career and do the things that I do without the help, and I’m really grateful for that.”

At least Hailey owns it! And hey, no judgment here! Everyone needs a solid support system! It will especially come in handy when Justin and Hailey expand their family one day! The 28-year-old entrepreneur continued:

“If he’s not with me, he’s with his dad. He’s always with his family, and he’s always with one of us, or with his godparents.”

It is unknown who Hailey and Justin picked as Jack Blue’s godparents! But it is wonderful that they are so involved in his life! He’s very lucky to have so much love and support around him! Watch the podcast interview (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Tell us in the comments!

[Image via Hailey Bieber/Instagram]

Oct 25, 2025 08:25am PDT

