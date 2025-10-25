Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco 'Sick' Of Justin Bieber Always 'Trying To Stir Up Trouble' Amid Hailey Feud! 

Justin Bieber has caused a lot of problems between Hailey and Selena Gomez, and the actress OVERRRR IT! But so is her hubby, Benny Blanco!

As fans know, the two women have been feuding on and off for many years. And no matter how many olive branches they extend to each other, they can never manage to make peace. How can they when shade keeps getting thrown! Just last week, Hailey made a dig at Selena in an interview with WSJ. Magazine about her brand Rhode Beauty, saying she doesn’t “feel competitive with people that I’m not inspired by.” As in, she is not inspired by Selly and her brand Rare Beauty! Ouch! Jack Blues’ momma did not name names, but we knew she was talking about her nemesis!

Why can’t they move past their beef? Does Hailey simply not like Selena since the actress is Justin’s ex? According to Star Magazine, some people are pointing fingers at Justin for the ongoing tension! We’ve already heard he gets a twisted thrill out of pitting the pair against each other! JB reportedly likes it when Hailey goes after his ex-girlfriend. He even encourages his wife’s behavior because he feels it “shows that Hailey loves him.” Ick.

Now this report is also blaming Justin for constantly stirring the pot! The insider said on Tuesday:

“These two have gone through so many ups and downs, they actually have a lot of friends in common and there have been times they genuinely seemed to have buried the hatchet. But then it will all flare up again and most people are pointing the finger at Justin. He’s the one that always seems to stir the pot first.”

Any examples? Yeah, there are! The insider pointed out that when “Selena married Benny [Blanco] last month, Justin posted the wedding song he wrote for Hailey (‘I Do’) to his Instagram the same day,” noting that “it was totally out of nowhere.” They added:

“Of course, it got everyone talking about him.”

Justin had to know what he was doing there, right? Out of all the songs to choose from his catalog, he chose that specific one on her wedding day! He couldn’t even let the Only Murders in the Building star enjoy her moment without inserting himself into the conversation. And for what? To mess with her? Move on already! Selena and Benny want him to at this point…

The source said the Slow Down artist tried to pay no mind to his antics, but Hailey’s latest comments immediately grabbed her attention:

“Selena tries her best to ignore it all, but when Hailey went out of her way to say she ‘doesn’t feel competitive with people she’s not inspired by’ [in her recent WSJ Magazine interview] it got Selena’s attention.”

The insider shared that Hailey’s words “hurt” the Wizards of Waverly Place alum and “she couldn’t help but respond” because she is done with all the BS! Her husband is, too! The source said:

“She’s tired of the digs and the pettiness and Benny is sick of it too. He’s very protective of Selena and he 100 percent blames Justin for trying to stir up trouble.”

Since Justin loves the drama with Selena and Hailey, we doubt it’ll end anytime soon! How unfortunate!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]