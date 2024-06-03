Did Selena Gomez Just Subtly Reignite The Hailey Bieber Feud?!

Selena Gomez is blasting all the “cool girls” out there! And maybe throwing shade at just one in particular…?

The Only Murders in the Building star opened up to Time in a new interview last week about all kinds of things. But amidst the baby talk, we totally missed this potential dig at her longtime rival Hailey Bieber!

Selly spoke about how she likes to befriend “levelheaded people” and doesn’t fit in with the traditionally “cool” kids in Hollywood. The 31-year-old told the outlet:

“It’s a cliché, but girls are mean. It’s a very weird competition, being in the cool girls area — and then I’m just kind of like, there. I don’t know where I’m meant to belong.”

Aw! Noting that her besties are a casting director, a producer, and real estate agent, the Disney Channel alum added:

“I love having levelheaded people around that couldn’t give two f**ks about what I do.”

The Single Soon singer also opened up about how “hard” it is to face loneliness, noting:

“You could be in a crowd of people and still feel alone. I still deal with that.”

Doesn’t help that she’s often in rooms with those so-called cool girls — they probably make her feel even more lonely! Just saying! On experiencing unwanted emotions, such as heartbreak, she added:

“You can distract yourself and you can deny and deny all you want, but it’ll still be there. I just allow myself to have those days.”

Thankfully, she’s now head over heels for Benny Blanco, who seems to be much more than a distraction. So loneliness might be a thing of the past for Selena!

Anyway, that’s the broader context of the comment. But let’s look back at the “cool girls” quote. Because we can’t help but wonder if it’s a dig at Hailey in particular.

As Perezcious readers know, the women have been pitted against each other thanks to their ties to Justin Bieber. It certainly wouldn’t be the first time a woman hated her husband’s ex. But Hailey and her pals kept this going a long time. Last year, the pregnant model sparked controversy when she and Kylie Jenner (some pretty cool girls) seemed to be making fun of Selly’s eyebrows, landing them each with a mean girl reputation. So you can see why we’d think about them when Selena says “girls are mean.”

Hailey and Selena have consistently tried to shut down the feud rumors since then — and yet they continue to share cryptic comments like this which only make the speculation worse!

FWIW, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum has often talked about not fitting in with the “cool girls.” For instance when she said Taylor Swift is her “only friend in the industry” — a statement which came with its own fallout. Long story. But that’s all to say, there’s a chance this wasn’t a direct dig at Hailey! But given the history, it’s hard to deny the Rhode founder doesn’t play some part in Sel feeling out of place in the popular crowd! And whether they’re actively attacking each other in public or not, it’s pretty clear Selena and Hailey aren’t fans of one another’s personalities, like AT ALL.

